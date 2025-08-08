Porsche 911 GT3 R evo unveiled ahead of 2026 debut

Porsche has taken the covers off the evo version of the 911 GT3 R ahead of its competition debut in 2026.

A refined version of the Type-992 911 GT3 R model that has been in service since 2024, the evo features a series of updates aimed at delivering more balanced handling and improved driveability across a wider range of conditions.

The most visible change is the addition of ventiducts, also known as louvres, on the upper sides of the front wheel arches, designed to enhance aerodynamics.

The kinematics of the double wishbone front suspension have been revised to reduce forward tilt under braking, while the rear wing now incorporates a 4mm Gurney flap to generate additional downforce and enable further aerodynamic fine-tuning. Rear axle kinematics have also been improved, and the car is now equipped with a fifth-generation Bosch ABS racing system.

Customer feedback has prompted several other refinements, including extra cooling for the hydraulic power system, new ceramic wheel bearings for greater durability, and an upgraded rear brake cooling system that allows more precise adjustments, which will be particularly beneficial on demanding tracks such as Daytona. Inside, the driver air vent system has been modified to ensure consistent airflow in the cockpit.

The 4.2-litre flat-six engine remains unchanged, producing up to 557bhp depending on Balance of Performance.

Existing 911 GT3 R owners can upgrade to Evo specification via an update kit priced from €41,500 plus VAT, while a complete Evo model will cost €573,000 before taxes and optional extras. Additional packages, such as for sensor, endurance, pit lane link, and camera, will also be available.

Porsche began work on the evo version of its GT3 contender in August 2024. Testing took place at its in-house facility Weissach as well as a number of race tracks in Europe and Asia, including Sebring, Paul Ricard, Spa-Francorchamps, and the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Herberth Motorsport also entered a development car in the 12 Hours of Spa in April, with Laurin Heinrich, Ralf Bohn, and Alfred Renauer finishing second overall.

The fully developed Porsche 911 GT3 R (2026 model) will appear in customer hands for the first time in 2026, two years after the launch of the original model.