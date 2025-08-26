BMW reveals updated LMDh prototype for 2026 WEC, IMSA seasons

BMW introduces second update to its race-winning LMDh car.

2026 BMW M Hybrid V8
2026 BMW M Hybrid V8
© BMW

BMW has unveiled the latest iteration of its M Hybrid V8 ahead of the 2026 World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship campaigns.

The Dallara-based LMDh prototype, which made its debut in 2023, has undergone a comprehensive aerodynamic update for its fourth season as the German marque seeks to address weaknesses identified over the winter.

The most visible changes are concentrated on the front end, including a smaller version of BMW’s trademark ‘kidney’ grille and a revised splitter to improve airflow. The car also features redesigned headlamps.

BMW said the development programme, carried out in collaboration with chassis partner Dallara, was aimed at improving the consistency of the V8-powered contender across a wider variety of circuits. Improving the cooling efficiency was another area of focus.

The updated car will make its competitive debut at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January 2026, following a first public outing at the WEC’s collective test at the Circuit of the Americas in September.

2026 BMW M Hybrid V8
2026 BMW M Hybrid V8
© BMW

"Since we began racing in the IMSA series in 2023 and the FIA WEC in 2024, we have learned a great deal about our BMW M Hybrid V8," said BMW Motorsport chief Andreas Roos.

"After optimising the brakes for the current season, it is now time for an aerodynamically improved version of the car. With these updates, we are responding to the insights gained from our previous race outings. 

"Following the tests we’ve already conducted, we are confident that the changes to the BMW M Hybrid V8 will allow us to compete more consistently at the front on all types of tracks, taking another step toward the top. 

"A big thank you to everyone involved for their hard work. In the coming months, we will continue to work intensively to ensure we are optimally prepared for the start of the 2026 season at Daytona in January."

This marks the second major update to the M Hybrid V8 following the introduction of a revised braking system at the start of 2025. 

BMW did not confirm whether the upgrade package required the use of one of the five ‘evo jokers’ permitted during the car’s initial five-year homologation cycle, having already used the first joker for the brake update.

2026 BMW M Hybrid V8
2026 BMW M Hybrid V8
© BMW

