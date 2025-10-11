2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of Race 1 from the Estoril WorldSBK at Circuito Estoril.
Race 1 at the Estoril WorldSBK is set to begin at 14:00 local time.
Toprak Razgatlioglu broke the lap record three times this morning, first in FP3 and then twice in Superpole, his 1:34.203 eventually being enough to take pole position for Race 1 and the Superpole Race by over 0.3 seconds.
Nicolo Bulega was second-fastest in Superpole and the only rider other than Razgatlioglu to lap in the 1:34s. He starts second and trails Razgatlioglu by 36 points heading into Race 1. The Italian is on a two-race win streak after the previous round in Aragon.
Two riders have been ruled out through injury this weekend: Danilo Petrucci due to a hand injury, and Sam Lowes with a chest contusion.
Michael Ruben Rinaldi has also been ruled out today with gastroenteritis but could be back on-track tomorrow; he will be reviewed before Warm Up.
Rinaldi qualified 19th this morning ahead of wildcards Tetsuta Nagashima and Bobby Fong, and Zaqhwan Zaidi's fill-in at MIE: Ivo Lopes. They will all move up one position on the grid.
It's a 20th win of the season for Toprak Razgatlioglu in Race 1 at Estoril.
Bulega second, 12s ahead of Bautista in third.
Locatelli fourth ahead of Lowes, Rea, Vierge, Iannone, Gardner, and Gerloff who rounds out the top-10.
1.5s for Razgatlioglu with one to go.
Locatelli still ahead of Lowes, Rea, Vierge further back.
Razgatlioglu leads by a second onto the penultimate lap, 11s then back to Bautista who is alone.
Locatelli still ahead of Lowes for P4, then Rea holding on to sixth from Vierge and Iannone.
Razgatlioglu holding that 1s advantage over Bulega now, three to go.
Over a second again for Razgatlioglu with 4 to go.
Behind, Locatelli has passed Lowes for fourth. Rea still under pressure from Vierge for P6.
Response from Razgatlioglu that time, a tenth faster than Bulega who dropped into the 1:36s again after several 1:35s.
Rea falls to sixth as Lowes and Locatelli pass him into turn one. Vierge close behind as well.
1.3s now between Bautista and Rea. At the front, though, Bulega now only 0.6s between Bulega and Razgatlioglu.
Bulega really flying here, less than a second now between him and Razgatlioglu. Really impressive pace by the Italian, let's see if he can make a pass and make it stick.
Bautista now escaping again from Rea and Lowes pressuring his former teammate for fourth now.
Mistake from Bautista at turn one that lap which brought Rea and Lowes back to him, but they were unable to pass him.
At the front, now 1.1 between the leaders.
Bulega has reduced the gap to 1.5s between him and Razgatlioglu, might not be over at the front yet.
If you take the colour of Rea's bike out of it, and ignore the two leaders, it is really a 2019-ish feel to this battle for what is third at the moment.
Bautista with a PB lap this time, though.
PB for Bulega again that time but Razgatlioglu marginally faster.
Rea is faster than Bautista at the moment but the Ducati is faster in the straight. Tough to pass.
Bulega around a tenth faster than Razgatlioglu that time, but still 1.7 between them with 13 to go.
Almost 2s now for Razgatlioglu over Bulega.
Bautista continues to hold third from Rea, Locatelli, Lowes.
Bahattin Sofuoglu has been given the black-and-orange flag. He'd got up to 12th from the back of the grid after starting the WUP lap from pit lane. Shame for the Motoxracing Yamaha man.
Bautista has a real train behind him at the moment: Rea, Locatelli, Lowes, Vierge, Gardner, Iannone all there.
New lap record for Razgatlioglu and his lead is over 1.5s.
Lecuona has crashed at turn three. His second crash of the weekend.
Bulega was able to get through on Bautista at turn six on lap three, Rea now all over Bautista.
Razgatlioglu now leading by almost a second from Bulega.
Bautista leads lap two from Razgatlioglu, but the BMW rider hits the front on the brakes at turn one to begin lap three.
Razgatlioglu up to second at turn seven past Bulega.
Block pass from Razgatlioglu gets him up to third past Locatelli, who then loses out to Rea as a consequence.
Crash for Montella.
Razgatlioglu was briefly back to fifth behind Rea but he reclaimed fourth at turn six.