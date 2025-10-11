2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES

Race 1 at the Estoril WorldSBK is set to begin at 14:00 local time.

Toprak Razgatlioglu broke the lap record three times this morning, first in FP3 and then twice in Superpole, his 1:34.203 eventually being enough to take pole position for Race 1 and the Superpole Race by over 0.3 seconds.

Nicolo Bulega was second-fastest in Superpole and the only rider other than Razgatlioglu to lap in the 1:34s. He starts second and trails Razgatlioglu by 36 points heading into Race 1. The Italian is on a two-race win streak after the previous round in Aragon.

Two riders have been ruled out through injury this weekend: Danilo Petrucci due to a hand injury, and Sam Lowes with a chest contusion.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi has also been ruled out today with gastroenteritis but could be back on-track tomorrow; he will be reviewed before Warm Up.

Rinaldi qualified 19th this morning ahead of wildcards Tetsuta Nagashima and Bobby Fong, and Zaqhwan Zaidi's fill-in at MIE: Ivo Lopes. They will all move up one position on the grid.