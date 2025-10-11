2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
World Superbike Championship standings after Race 1 at the Estoril WorldSBK, round 11 of the 2025 season.
Toprak Razgatlioglu's 20th win of the season in Race 1 at Estoril saw him move to 41 points clear of Nicolo Bulega in the title race.
Bulega took second, but must now score on average almost 10 points per race more than Razgatlioglu in the remaining five contests of 2025 to overturn his deficit and become World Superbike Champion for the first time.
Danilo Petrucci's absence from the Estoril weekend due to his hand injury meant that Race 1 was the first of three opportunities for Alvaro Bautista and Andrea Locatelli to close in on P3 in the standings.
They both did a good job of this, Bautista finishing third to now sit 15 points behind Petrucci ahead of Sunday's two races, while Locatelli's fourth place leaves him only two points further behind Bautista.
Sam Lowes was ruled unfit on Saturday morning and is now only four points clear of his brother, Alex Lowes, in their battle for sixth place after the Bimota rider finished fifth in Race 1.
Full World Superbike riders' standings after Race 1 in Estoril are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Estoril Round | Round 11, Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|548
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|507
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|284
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|269
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|267
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|184
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|180
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|144
|9
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|128
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|119
|11
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|100
|12
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|100
|13
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|94
|14
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|90
|15
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|81
|16
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|76
|17
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|76
|18
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|68
|19
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|37
|20
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|27
|21
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|23
|22
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|10
|23
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|9
|24
|Sergio Garcia
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|6
|25
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|26
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1
|27
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|28
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax
|BMW M1000 RR
|0
|29
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|30
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0