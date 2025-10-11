2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1

WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at the Estoril Round, the 11th round of the 2025 season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu's 20th win of the season in Race 1 at Estoril saw him move to 41 points clear of Nicolo Bulega in the title race.

Bulega took second, but must now score on average almost 10 points per race more than Razgatlioglu in the remaining five contests of 2025 to overturn his deficit and become World Superbike Champion for the first time.

Danilo Petrucci's absence from the Estoril weekend due to his hand injury meant that Race 1 was the first of three opportunities for Alvaro Bautista and Andrea Locatelli to close in on P3 in the standings.

They both did a good job of this, Bautista finishing third to now sit 15 points behind Petrucci ahead of Sunday's two races, while Locatelli's fourth place leaves him only two points further behind Bautista.

Sam Lowes was ruled unfit on Saturday morning and is now only four points clear of his brother, Alex Lowes, in their battle for sixth place after the Bimota rider finished fifth in Race 1.

Full World Superbike riders' standings after Race 1 in Estoril are below.