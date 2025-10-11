2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1

World Superbike Championship standings after Race 1 at the Estoril WorldSBK, round 11 of the 2025 season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at the Estoril Round, the 11th round of the 2025 season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu's 20th win of the season in Race 1 at Estoril saw him move to 41 points clear of Nicolo Bulega in the title race.

Bulega took second, but must now score on average almost 10 points per race more than Razgatlioglu in the remaining five contests of 2025 to overturn his deficit and become World Superbike Champion for the first time.

Danilo Petrucci's absence from the Estoril weekend due to his hand injury meant that Race 1 was the first of three opportunities for Alvaro Bautista and Andrea Locatelli to close in on P3 in the standings. 

They both did a good job of this, Bautista finishing third to now sit 15 points behind Petrucci ahead of Sunday's two races, while Locatelli's fourth place leaves him only two points further behind Bautista.

Sam Lowes was ruled unfit on Saturday morning and is now only four points clear of his brother, Alex Lowes, in their battle for sixth place after the Bimota rider finished fifth in Race 1.

Full World Superbike riders' standings after Race 1 in Estoril are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Estoril Round | Round 11, Race 1

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR548
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R507
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R284
4Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R269
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1267
6Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R184
7Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998180
8Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R144
9Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R128
10Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998119
11Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1100
12Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1100
13Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR94
14Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R90
15Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR81
16Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R76
17Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R176
18Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R68
19Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R37
20Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R27
21Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R123
22Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R110
23Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R9
24Sergio GarciaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R6
25Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
26Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1
27Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
28Gabriele RuiuITABmaxBMW M1000 RR0
29Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
30Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R0

2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Toprak Razgatlioglu extends points lead after Race 1
