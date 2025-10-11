2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Race 1 Results

Full results from Race 1 at the 2025 Estoril WorldSBK at Circuito Estoril, the 11th round of the season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Race 1 in Estoril was reduced by one lap from 21 laps to 20. The reason was for a red flag on the opening lap of the original start for an incident which involved Axel Bassani, Tetsuta Nagashima, Michael van der Mark, Tarran Mackenzie, and Bahattin Sofuoglu.

All riders were able to make the restart, but Sofuoglu did not get out for the sighting lap before pit lane closed, and so had to start the warm-up lap from pit lane. He then started from the back of the grid, fought up to 12th place, and was then given the black-and-orange flag and therefore forced to retire.

The restart saw Toprak Razgatlioglu get beaten back to fifth in the opening stages, but he led by the end of lap three, passing Andrea Locatelli, Alex Lowes, Nicolo Bulega, and Alvaro Bautista in quick succession.

Bulega was in an understandable hurry to pass Bautista after Razgatlioglu had cleared him, but he was still almost two seconds behind the BMW rider by the time he made it into second.

The Italian was able to close in to within a second in the second half of the race, but ultimately never got iwthin range to make a pass, Razgatlioglu finally taking victory - his 20th of the season - by 1.948 seconds.

Bulega was 12 seconds ahead of Alvaro Bautista in third place, the Spanish rider taking the bottom step of the podium despite a substantial lack of pace in the opening third of the race that saw him come under pressure from Jonathan Rea.

Rea would eventually fall back to sixth, his teammate Andrea Locatelli taking over P4 instead, finishing there half-a-second clear of Alex Lowes in the end.

Rea came under pressure from Xavi Vierge for sixth, but this was pressure he resisted. Vierge himself was pressured by Andrea Iannone, but again the Spaniard resisted to take seventh, while Iannone was eighth.

Remy Gardner and Garrett Gerloff completed the top-10.

There were two riders who crashed out of the race: Yari Montella crashed on the opening lap, while Iker Lecuona went down at turn three a few laps later.

Full World Superbike Results from Race 1 in Estoril are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito Estoril | Race 1 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRWIN
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1.948
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R14.729
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R116.563
5Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99817.044
6Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R118.575
7Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R19.146
8Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R19.614
9Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R121.862
10Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR29.025
11Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99831.860
12Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R33.950
13Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R37.370
14Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R43.684
15Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR48.263
16Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R52.375
17Bobby FongUSAAttack Performance YamahaYamaha R159.589
18Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:06.803
DNFIker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFYari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFBahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1DNF

