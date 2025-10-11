Sam Lowes ruled out of Estoril WorldSBK due to chest concerns

Sam Lowes has been declared unfit for the Estoril WorldSBK after FP3.

Sam Lowes, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Sam Lowes, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Marc VDS Ducati rider Sam Lowes has been declared unfit on Saturday (11 October) at the Estoril WorldSBK.

The British rider had a late start to FP1 on Friday due to a reported issue with his leathers, but finished Friday in Estoril strongly enough with the eighth-fastest time in FP2.

FP3 saw the British rider set the second-fastest time of the morning, slower only than Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Afterwards, however, Lowes was declared unfit due to a chest contusion that WorldSBK says was sustained before the Estoril weekend. A communication from WorldSBK says that the contusion is showing worsening symptoms and functional impairment.

Lowes came into the Estoril weekend, the penultimate round of the 2025 World Superbike season, in the midst of a battle for sixth in the riders’ standings with his brother, Alex Lowes.

The Marc VDS rider currently holds a 15-point advantage over his sibling, but his withdrawal from the Estoril races opens the door for Bimota’s Alex Lowes to jump into the top-six ahead of the final round in Jerez on 17–19 October.

Sam Lowes is the second Ducati rider to be declared unfit in Estoril this weekend after Danilo Petrucci was ruled out on Friday after picking up a hand injury while training after the Aragon Round.

Petrucci said on Friday evening that he will undergo surgery on Monday and will attempt to race in Jerez amid his fight for third in the standings with Andrea Locatelli and Alvaro Bautista.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi is also uncertain for the remainder of this weekend. He did not set a lap time in FP3 on Saturday morning and is due to be reviewed after Superpole as he is struggling with gastroenteritis.

Sam Lowes ruled out of Estoril WorldSBK due to chest concerns
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

