2025 Estoril WorldSBK: FP3 Results

Results from the FP3 session on Saturday morning at the Estoril WorldSBK at Circuito Estoril.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was fastest on Saturday morning in Estoril, breaking the all-time lap record at the Portuguese track for WorldSBK at a 1:35.202, beating Jonathan Rea's previous record of 1:35.346 set in Superpole in 2022.

Razgatlioglu was over 0.3 seconds clear of second-placed Sam Lowes in FP3, while Remy Gardner rounded out the top-three.

Axel Bassani continued Bimota's strong weekend with the fourth-best time, while Nicolo Bulega was fifth, only just over a tenth faster than he managed in FP2 on Friday afternoon.

Andrea Iannone rounded out the top-six ahead of Alex Lowes, Andrea Locatelli, Xavi Vierge, and Alvaro Bautista who completed the top-10.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi did not set a time.

Full World Superbike results from the FP3 session at Estoril are below.