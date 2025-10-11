2025 Estoril WorldSBK: FP3 Results

Full results from the FP3 session at the Estoril WorldSBK at the Circuito Estoril.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the FP3 session on Saturday morning at the Estoril WorldSBK at Circuito Estoril.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was fastest on Saturday morning in Estoril, breaking the all-time lap record at the Portuguese track for WorldSBK at a 1:35.202, beating Jonathan Rea's previous record of 1:35.346 set in Superpole in 2022.

Razgatlioglu was over 0.3 seconds clear of second-placed Sam Lowes in FP3, while Remy Gardner rounded out the top-three.

Axel Bassani continued Bimota's strong weekend with the fourth-best time, while Nicolo Bulega was fifth, only just over a tenth faster than he managed in FP2 on Friday afternoon.

Andrea Iannone rounded out the top-six ahead of Alex Lowes, Andrea Locatelli, Xavi Vierge, and Alvaro Bautista who completed the top-10.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi did not set a time.

Full World Superbike results from the FP3 session at Estoril are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito Estoril | FP3 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:35.202
2Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.560
3Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:35.570
4Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:35.588
5Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.624
6Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.627
7Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:35.656
8Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:35.802
9Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:35.859
10Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.920
11Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.971
12Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:35.984
13Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:35.991
14Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:36.125
15Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:36.242
16Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.361
17Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.535
18Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:36.642
19Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:37.348
20Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:37.658
21Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:38.346
22Bobby FongUSAAttack Performance YamahaYamaha R11:38.558
23Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set

2025 Estoril WorldSBK, FP3 Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu under the lap record
