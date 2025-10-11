2025 Estoril WorldSBK: FP3 Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu was fastest on Saturday morning in Estoril, breaking the all-time lap record at the Portuguese track for WorldSBK at a 1:35.202, beating Jonathan Rea's previous record of 1:35.346 set in Superpole in 2022.
Razgatlioglu was over 0.3 seconds clear of second-placed Sam Lowes in FP3, while Remy Gardner rounded out the top-three.
Axel Bassani continued Bimota's strong weekend with the fourth-best time, while Nicolo Bulega was fifth, only just over a tenth faster than he managed in FP2 on Friday afternoon.
Andrea Iannone rounded out the top-six ahead of Alex Lowes, Andrea Locatelli, Xavi Vierge, and Alvaro Bautista who completed the top-10.
Michael Ruben Rinaldi did not set a time.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito Estoril | FP3 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:35.202
|2
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.560
|3
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.570
|4
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:35.588
|5
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.624
|6
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.627
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:35.656
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.802
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:35.859
|10
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.920
|11
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.971
|12
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.984
|13
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:35.991
|14
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:36.125
|15
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:36.242
|16
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.361
|17
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.535
|18
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:36.642
|19
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:37.348
|20
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.658
|21
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:38.346
|22
|Bobby Fong
|USA
|Attack Performance Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.558
|23
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set