2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Superpole Results

Full results from the Superpole session at the Estoril WorldSBK at Circuito Estoril.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the Superpole session at the Estoril WorldSBK, the 11th and penultimate round of the 2025 season.

After setting a new lap record in FP3 on Saturday morning, Toprak Razgatlioglu duly beat that time by 0.999 seconds to obliterate the pole position record, set by Jonathan Rea in 2022, by over one second.

Nicolo Bulega was the only other rider to lap in the 1:34s, but he was over 0.3 seconds behind Razgatlioglu.

Alvaro Bautista took his first top-three Superpole result of the season to get himself on the front row.

Alex Lowes in fourth place was the last rider to get within a second of Razgatlioglu's benchmark. He will start alongside Xavi Vierge and Jonathan Rea on the second row.

Remy Gardner, Andrea Locatelli, and Axel Bassani make up row three; ahead of Andrea Iannone, Ryan Vickers, and Michael van der Mark on row four.

Sam Lowes joined Danilo Petrucci on the sidelines for Superpole. Petrucci was declared unfit on Friday after FP1 following his training injury sustained after Aragon; while Lowes was ruled out after FP3 on Saturday morning with worsening symptoms from a chest contusion sustained before the Estoril weekend.

Full World Superbike results from Superpole in Estoril are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito Estoril | Superpole | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:34.203
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.549
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.163
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:35.198
5Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:35.255
6Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:35.277
7Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:35.319
8Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:35.332
9Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:35.438
10Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.629
11Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.695
12Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:35.717
13Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:35.827
14Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.846
15Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:35.920
16Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.008
17Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:36.214
18Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:36.325
19Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:36.875
20Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:37.081
21Bobby FongUSAAttack Performance YamahaYamaha R11:37.426
22Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:37.919

In this article

2025 Estoril WorldSBK, Superpole Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu takes Portuguese pole
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
Jonathan Rea plagued by brake issue at Estoril WorldSBK: “We need to check what’s up”
7h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Can Toprak Razgatlioglu win the 2025 WorldSBK title at Estoril?
7h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Estoril WorldSBK Race 1 “not bad but not enough” for Nicolo Bulega
8h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu “riding very relaxed” despite Nicolo Bulega Estoril WorldSBK push
8h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Future of Toprak Razgatlioglu crew chief uncertain as new MotoGP links emerge
9h ago
Phil Marron, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES
12h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Tito Rabat, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
12h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
12h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB News
Injured BSB Superstock rider returns home after a month in hospital
12h ago
Callum Grigor. Credit: Facebook/Grigor Racing.
F1 News
Carlos Sainz drops hint over Mercedes 2026 F1 engine: “Everything I’ve heard…”
14h ago
Carlos Sainz