2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Superpole Results

Results from the Superpole session at the Estoril WorldSBK, the 11th and penultimate round of the 2025 season.

After setting a new lap record in FP3 on Saturday morning, Toprak Razgatlioglu duly beat that time by 0.999 seconds to obliterate the pole position record, set by Jonathan Rea in 2022, by over one second.

Nicolo Bulega was the only other rider to lap in the 1:34s, but he was over 0.3 seconds behind Razgatlioglu.

Alvaro Bautista took his first top-three Superpole result of the season to get himself on the front row.

Alex Lowes in fourth place was the last rider to get within a second of Razgatlioglu's benchmark. He will start alongside Xavi Vierge and Jonathan Rea on the second row.

Remy Gardner, Andrea Locatelli, and Axel Bassani make up row three; ahead of Andrea Iannone, Ryan Vickers, and Michael van der Mark on row four.

Sam Lowes joined Danilo Petrucci on the sidelines for Superpole. Petrucci was declared unfit on Friday after FP1 following his training injury sustained after Aragon; while Lowes was ruled out after FP3 on Saturday morning with worsening symptoms from a chest contusion sustained before the Estoril weekend.

Full World Superbike results from Superpole in Estoril are below.