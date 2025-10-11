2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Superpole Results
Full results from the Superpole session at the Estoril WorldSBK at Circuito Estoril.
Results from the Superpole session at the Estoril WorldSBK, the 11th and penultimate round of the 2025 season.
After setting a new lap record in FP3 on Saturday morning, Toprak Razgatlioglu duly beat that time by 0.999 seconds to obliterate the pole position record, set by Jonathan Rea in 2022, by over one second.
Nicolo Bulega was the only other rider to lap in the 1:34s, but he was over 0.3 seconds behind Razgatlioglu.
Alvaro Bautista took his first top-three Superpole result of the season to get himself on the front row.
Alex Lowes in fourth place was the last rider to get within a second of Razgatlioglu's benchmark. He will start alongside Xavi Vierge and Jonathan Rea on the second row.
Remy Gardner, Andrea Locatelli, and Axel Bassani make up row three; ahead of Andrea Iannone, Ryan Vickers, and Michael van der Mark on row four.
Sam Lowes joined Danilo Petrucci on the sidelines for Superpole. Petrucci was declared unfit on Friday after FP1 following his training injury sustained after Aragon; while Lowes was ruled out after FP3 on Saturday morning with worsening symptoms from a chest contusion sustained before the Estoril weekend.
Full World Superbike results from Superpole in Estoril are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito Estoril | Superpole | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:34.203
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.549
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.163
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:35.198
|5
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:35.255
|6
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.277
|7
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.319
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.332
|9
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:35.438
|10
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.629
|11
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.695
|12
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:35.717
|13
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:35.827
|14
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.846
|15
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:35.920
|16
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.008
|17
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:36.214
|18
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.325
|19
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.875
|20
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:37.081
|21
|Bobby Fong
|USA
|Attack Performance Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.426
|22
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:37.919