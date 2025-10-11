Carlos Sainz drops hint over Mercedes 2026 F1 engine: “Everything I’ve heard…”

Carlos Sainz is confident Mercedes will deliver a competitive engine for the new F1 rules in 2026.

The 2026 F1 engine regulations will introduce a new generation of hybrid power units focused on greater sustainability and cost efficiency.

They will be run on sustainable fuels, and the drastic changes should see a major shift in the pecking order.

Teams’ competitiveness will likely be linked to how strong their power unit is.

As a result, the latest paddock rumours suggest Mercedes could start 2026 with the best engine.

Speaking in an interview on El Partidazo de COPE, Sainz admitted the Mercedes engine was a key factor in deciding to join Williams for this year.

“Yes, I have a lot of confidence in the Mercedes engine,” he said.

“It’s actually one of the main reasons I chose Williams for this new regulation change. I knew we’d be running the Mercedes power unit, and everything I’ve heard about it has been positive, and still is.”

Mercedes will supply engines to McLaren and Alpine.

With four teams running it, Sainz stressed the need for Williams to deliver a strong chassis.

The Spaniard also doesn’t want to rule out Aston Martin, who will run Honda engines, and Ferrari.

“But of course, we can’t forget that Mercedes will have the Mercedes engine, McLaren will have it, Alpine will have it, and so will Williams,” he added.

“That’s already four teams, eight cars, with the same engine, and two of those teams, especially McLaren, are superior right now.

“So, no matter how good the engine is, you still need to get everything right with the chassis. And of course, Aston Martin with Honda will be competitive, and Ferrari will always be there. Ferrari are always in the fight.”

2026 engines “complete unknown”

Williams boss James Vowles was a key part of Mercedes during their dominance at the start of the V6 hybrid era.

Mercedes began 2014 with a dominant engine, which was a key reason behind their success, while Williams benefitted from it - finishing third in the 2014 and 2015 constructors’ standings.

James Vowles, Williams © XPB Images

Vowles conceded that no one truly knows if Mercedes is ahead of its rivals just yet.

“It’s an interesting talk in the paddock because no one knows. That’s just the facts behind it,” Vowles explained.

“It’s not like all the [power unit] manufacturers come together with some cards, top trumps, and go, OK, I’m here on power, I’m here on electrical, I’m here on weight, I’m here on cooling efficiency.

“Mercedes have always done well with regulation changes, because they get ahead of the curve, they forward invest ahead of the curve. There’s no doubt about that. But the reality behind it is we don’t know what Ferrari have got, or what Honda have got.

“It’s just a complete unknown at this point in time. So, I’m really pleased with the work that we say these have done with the preparation and their development, but until the lights go out in Australia, no one knows.”