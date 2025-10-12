Lando Norris proved ‘not tough enough’ critics wrong with bold Oscar Piastri move

Ex-F1 steward Johnny Herbert believes Lando Norris’ bold overtake on Oscar Piastri at the Singapore Grand Prix shows he’s “tough enough”.

Norris overtook Piastri into Turn 3 following contact with Max Verstappen in Singapore last weekend.

While Norris sustained minor front wing damage as a result, he managed to continue and stay ahead of his F1 teammate.

It was a crucial weekend for Norris, who bounced back from a poor qualifying to beat his teammate.

There are now just 22 points between Piastri and Norris at the top of the F1 drivers’ championship standings with six rounds to go.

Norris’ racecraft and opening laps have been criticised since McLaren returned to the front of the field in 2023.

Norris barged into Piastri at Turn 3

Herbert believes Norris has now shown he has the aggression to take on Piastri in wheel-to-wheel combat following their battle in Singapore.

“To win and to get yourself in a situation to win a championship sometimes you’ve got to be tough,” Herbert told Betting Lounge.

“Lando has been criticised in the past of maybe not being tough enough. That was a good piece of racing. To be honest, the guy that put himself in that position was Piastri himself, because he got close to Max which ran him a little bit wide, and he lost a bit of momentum, which allowed Lando to go down the inside but then round the outside and on the inside of turn three.

“Okay they touched, he had a little bit of a wiggle; he touched Max as well. But that’s what it’s all about, that’s what I want to see, and I think that’s what the fans want to see.

“That’s exactly what I would expect a racing driver of the calibre of Oscar and Lando and Max to do. But for him to come over to the radio and say, well, that’s not a team thing, and basically give me the place back, was bizarre.

“They’re using the papaya rules to try and benefit themselves. I’m really glad the stewards didn’t get involved, and the team didn’t get involved.

“It was right for Lando and wrong for Piastri to be so uptight about it in the moment and then annoyed with the situation later on.”

Norris has “raised his game”

Since Norris’ DNF at Zandvoort, he’s beaten Piastri in three consecutive weekends.

Norris finished ahead of Piastri at Monza, but required McLaren to intervene after an unfortunate slow pit stop.

Piastri’s disastrous Baku weekend allowed Norris to claw six points back in the standings.

In Singapore, Norris recovered from a poor qualifying with a storming Lap 1.

Herbert is adamant the momentum is now on Norris’ side, as it’s “easier being a chaser” in a title race.

“Lando is the chaser and it’s much easier being a chaser than someone who’s trying to hang on. That side’s going to be challenging,” Herbert explained.

“You do feel he has raised his game. It is shifting that way. Lando seems to have developed that little bit extra compared to Oscar.”