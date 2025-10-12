Max Verstappen’s resurgence spells “worst scenario” for McLaren in 2025 F1 title race

Max Verstappen has emerged as an outside contender for the 2025 F1 title - and that’s the “worst scenario” for McLaren, according to Johnny Herbert.

Verstappen has reduced Oscar Piastri’s lead in the F1 drivers’ standings to 63 points with six rounds to go.

The Dutchman has won two of the last three races, finishing second last time out in Singapore.

A recent upgrade and shift in car setup have been key reasons for Red Bull’s resurgence under new team boss Laurent Mekies.

Herbert, who won three races during his F1 career, has praised Red Bull for “listening” more to Verstappen’s feedback.

“Red Bull are listening more to what Max is saying,” Herbert told BettingLounge.

“Whatever was going on before with the simulator drivers doing their simulation back in the factory in Milton Keynes wasn’t working out for Max. So there has definitely been a change.

“They are applying more of what Max is saying. That that does seem to be putting them in a good place.”

“Nice harmony” at Red Bull

Christian Horner was ousted as Red Bull boss in July.

While his replacement, Mekies, has refused to take any credit for Red Bull’s improved form, Herbert is sure the improved working relationship between the Verstappen camp – particularly Jos – and the team’s hierarchy is benefitting the team as a whole.

Herbert also feels Verstappen being a consistent challenger for race wins again is only bad news for McLaren heading into the end of the season.

“You can’t ignore the change in leadership either with Laurent Mekies replacing Christian Horner. He really seems to have created a nice harmony within the team,” Herbert added.

“The relationship between him and Max is much closer than it was between Max and Horner who has that running battle with Jos which created so much negative energy.

“The whole situation has changed, and it’s been a very positive thing as we’ve seen in last couple of races. It’s not 100 % certain that they’re going to be competitive at every single race, but recent performances have shown that that car is going to be a major threat and it’s going to be taking points away from those two McLarens and that’s only going to add more pressure to McLarens and to the drivers at the same time.

“They had the dominant most competitive car but that twist in Red Bull’s fortunes has now started to come into play and unfortunately for Lando and Oscar and McLaren, the twist has come to the fastest driver on the grid.

“You know he’s going to be a real threat whatever race they go to. It’s probably the worst scenario for McLaren to have.”