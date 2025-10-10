Ferrari told their “prime target” should be Christian Horner amid F1 slump

Is Christian Horner the person to save Ferrari?
Christian Horner and Fred Vasseur
Christian Horner and Fred Vasseur

Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert has suggested Ferrari should target Red Bull boss Christian Horner to help turn around their recent slump in form.

Ferrari's F1 drought stretches back to 2008, when they last won the constructors’ championship.

Since then, a series of near-misses and heartbreaks has continued to haunt the team.

Felipe Massa and Fernando Alonso were both defeated in title deciders, while Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc haven’t been given the machinery to mount a season-long challenge.

Expectations for Ferrari were high heading into the new season following the arrival of Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari had also finished second in the constructors’ championship in 2024, within a race win of McLaren.

However, 2025 has been a complete failure for Ferrari.

They remain without a race victory 18 rounds into the season and sit third in the standings behind Mercedes.

Team principal Frederic Vasseur has been handed a contract extension to remain in charge beyond this season.

However, the Scuderia’s form hasn’t improved - nor has the mood inside the team.

Reports of “tension” emerged following the Singapore Grand Prix.

Leclerc’s future and loyalty are also in question, given Ferrari’s inability to supply a race-winning car on a consistent basis.

Should Ferrari target Horner?

Following his Red Bull sacking, Horner is available.

Horner is regarded as one of F1’s greatest-ever team bosses, having overseen two dominant Red Bull eras.

It’s thought that a move to Ferrari isn’t realistic, as Horner wants ownership or a shareholding in any future project.

Christian Horner
Christian Horner

Speaking to BettingLounge, Herbert explained why Ferrari have to sign Horner.

“Their prime target has to be Christian,” Herbert said. “The team has all the ingredients they need. They just haven’t been able to put them together. They’ve got the drivers so there’s no argument on that front. They have probably overcome a lot of those mistakes, pit stop mistakes, strategy mistakes that they used to make.

“But the pure raw pace of the car is not there. So, you need someone but hey still haven’t been able to attract the people that they need to be able to produce the car that is good on track.

“Adrian left McLaren and went to Red Bull where he was given the freedom by Christian. He created the environment in which Newey was able to breathe and flourish.

“Once you’ve got Adrian breathing freely and easily, you get the best out of him.

“And that’s what Ferrari haven’t quite been able to achieve yet. They haven’t got that one person who is that leader. You need the management to be able to attract that right person and then give them that freedom to do what they want.

“I know Fred signed a new contract recently, but if it really starts poorly again next year, and they’re still in the same position as they have been for the last couple of years, then something will have to be done.”

Ferrari told their “prime target” should be Christian Horner amid F1 slump
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega reveals the “mistake” that disrupted his Estoril WorldSBK practice
9h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea picks out the one area for Yamaha to improve at Estoril WorldSBK
9h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Estoril WorldSBK practice “easy” for Toprak Razgatlioglu, “but we need to improve”
10h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Management changes confirmed at Honda for WorldSBK 2026
11h ago
Xavi Vierge, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Ryan Vickers Motocorsa WorldSBK exit confirmed: “It’s hard to finish always 15th”
11h ago
Ryan Vickers, 2025 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
George Russell hailed a “complete driver” in Max Verstappen F1 comparison
12h ago
Max Verstappen and George Russell
WSBK Results
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
12h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
What “surprised” Pecco Bagnaia being Marc Marquez’s MotoGP team-mate
13h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
WSBK
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice As It Happened
13h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
McLaren urged to prioritise Oscar Piastri over Lando Norris in F1 title fight
13h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris