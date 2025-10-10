Ferrari told their “prime target” should be Christian Horner amid F1 slump

Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert has suggested Ferrari should target Red Bull boss Christian Horner to help turn around their recent slump in form.

Ferrari's F1 drought stretches back to 2008, when they last won the constructors’ championship.

Since then, a series of near-misses and heartbreaks has continued to haunt the team.

Felipe Massa and Fernando Alonso were both defeated in title deciders, while Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc haven’t been given the machinery to mount a season-long challenge.

Expectations for Ferrari were high heading into the new season following the arrival of Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari had also finished second in the constructors’ championship in 2024, within a race win of McLaren.

However, 2025 has been a complete failure for Ferrari.

They remain without a race victory 18 rounds into the season and sit third in the standings behind Mercedes.

Team principal Frederic Vasseur has been handed a contract extension to remain in charge beyond this season.

However, the Scuderia’s form hasn’t improved - nor has the mood inside the team.

Reports of “tension” emerged following the Singapore Grand Prix.

Leclerc’s future and loyalty are also in question, given Ferrari’s inability to supply a race-winning car on a consistent basis.

Should Ferrari target Horner?

Following his Red Bull sacking, Horner is available.

Horner is regarded as one of F1’s greatest-ever team bosses, having overseen two dominant Red Bull eras.

It’s thought that a move to Ferrari isn’t realistic, as Horner wants ownership or a shareholding in any future project.

Speaking to BettingLounge, Herbert explained why Ferrari have to sign Horner.

“Their prime target has to be Christian,” Herbert said. “The team has all the ingredients they need. They just haven’t been able to put them together. They’ve got the drivers so there’s no argument on that front. They have probably overcome a lot of those mistakes, pit stop mistakes, strategy mistakes that they used to make.

“But the pure raw pace of the car is not there. So, you need someone but hey still haven’t been able to attract the people that they need to be able to produce the car that is good on track.

“Adrian left McLaren and went to Red Bull where he was given the freedom by Christian. He created the environment in which Newey was able to breathe and flourish.

“Once you’ve got Adrian breathing freely and easily, you get the best out of him.

“And that’s what Ferrari haven’t quite been able to achieve yet. They haven’t got that one person who is that leader. You need the management to be able to attract that right person and then give them that freedom to do what they want.

“I know Fred signed a new contract recently, but if it really starts poorly again next year, and they’re still in the same position as they have been for the last couple of years, then something will have to be done.”