“Tiny pressure cracks” showing in Oscar Piastri as F1 title fight intensifies

Ex-F1 driver Johnny Herbert believes Oscar Piastri is now feeling the pressure as the title battle intensifies heading into the final six races of the season.

Piastri sits 22 points ahead of Lando Norris in the F1 drivers’ standings ahead of next weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

The Australian lost further ground in the points standings after the Singapore Grand Prix.

Herbert believes the “cool” Piastri is no longer there as the pressure of the title race builds up.

“We’re seeing those little, tiny pressure cracks from Oscar from all his comments,” Herbert told BettingLounge.

“The cool Oscar Piastri that everyone was talking about at the beginning of the season is not there.

“The pressure’s building and when that pressure pot builds in a championship battle, it’s the one who has that stronger mentality to try and get rid of that negative Singapore result for Oscar but then have the positivity going into the next race.

“It wasn’t the perfect result for Lando, but he was ahead of Oscar. It’s come down to 22 points. So, he’s piling the pressure on Oscar, but he’s doing a great job as well. He’s showing his speed once again and they’re both very close anyway.

“This is really where they all show their inner strengths and mental strengths as well.

“The key to this is McLaren letting them race because they won the Constructors’ for a second year running which was very impressive, now it’s letting their drivers go.”

Herbert defends Norris

Despite out-qualifying his teammate, Piastri lost out to Norris on the opening lap of the Singapore GP.

Piastri was unhappy with the level of aggression used by Norris, who caused contact at Turn 3.

Lando Norris, McLaren © XPB Images

The stewards took no action and McLaren decided not to intervene.

Herbert feels Norris’ overtake was within the rules.

“I don’t think there was anything wrong with what Lando did,” Herbert added.

“Yes, there was a little bit of rubbing each other, but that’s racing. And I think Oscar is very aware that’s racing because in Monza when they were told to switch, I think he said, ‘That’s not racing.’

“And he was absolutely right on that one, because that’s how racing happens sometimes. Sometimes you have those bad pit stops and that’s just part and parcel of it.”