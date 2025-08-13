Charles Leclerc tells Ferrari what to prioritise, even if it's a setback for 2026

Charles Leclerc is pushing Ferrari to secure second place in the constructors’ world championship over gaining extra wind tunnel time for F1 2026.

Since 2021, F1 teams have operated under a cost cap and sliding scale for aerodynamic testing which is based directly on performance. Teams that finish higher in the constructors’ championship receive less wind tunnel times, with those lower down gaining more runs.

With F1 entering a major regulation shake-up in 2026, there is a trade-off to be considered, with any additional wind tunnel time particularly valuable to teams given the new aerodynamic rules.

Ferrari currently sit second in the constructors’ championship on 260 points, 24 clear of Mercedes and 66 ahead of Red Bull. With McLaren holding a dominant advantage at the top of the standings with 10 races to go, Ferrari’s fight appears to be for P2.

And Leclerc believes Ferrari should do everything in their power to finish higher in the 2025 world championship, even if it results in less aero testing next year.

“I'm pretty sure it's better to finish second than third," Leclerc said at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

"However, there's also the wind tunnel time. This is not something we think of too much. When we are on track, we just want to finish as high up as possible and then we'll deal with whatever amount of hours in the wind tunnel we have. We want to target the highest possible.

"Second place in the constructors’ is one of our targets, but the biggest target is to come back to winning races as soon as possible. Wherever we finish, we'll work from there and see how many hours we have next year.”

Can Ferrari win a race in 2025?

Leclerc claimed a stunning shock pole position in Hungary but was unable to convert it into victory as he slipped to fourth in the race.

The Monegasque was left frustrated and fears Ferrari may have missed their only opportunity to win a grand prix this season.

Assessing the rest of 2025, Leclerc said: “I don't think there's one track at the moment where we think we are stronger than McLaren. Consistently, McLaren is going to be the strongest car this year.

"Red Bull is a little bit more up and down, a bit like us and Mercedes, but there's one constant and that is McLaren. For now, I don't think there's any tracks where I go to and think we will be the favourite, but I hope I'll be surprised."

Leclerc has scored five podiums so far this year, with a best result of second place coming at the Monaco Grand Prix.