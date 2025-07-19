2025 Czech Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for the Moto3 race at Brno saw Guido Pini fire out a late fast lap in the main group on track, to set a new record lap and claim his first lightweight class pole ahead of the Czech Grand Prix, round twelve of the championship.

The rookie was down in tenth as he slotted himself in behind the Red Bull bikes on track, creating enough of a tow to benefit from his track position, elevating the Liqui Moly Dynavolt GP rider to the top of the timesheets with a new lap record - a 2m 05.019s new best.



The lap record had been lowered already in the morning session, as Rueda flew to the top of the timesheets ahead of qualifying. The championship leader had been sat at the top of the standings, but was on a lap of grey sectors at the front of a Red Bull train, when he inadvertently brought Pini around behind, finishing 0.026s slower in second.

Sachsenring winner David Munoz had pulled out of a run in practice, angering the riders behind, this did not do unnoticed by race direction, who summoned him and awarded a back of the grid start for riding slowly.

That did not dull his enthusiasm to qualify, taking the second Dynavolt bike to third in the session on his final run behind Adrian Fernandez, with everyone behind due to move up the grid.

The first rider to benefit will be the second Leopard rider, David Almansa - the top Honda in fourth will move to a front row start.

Rookie Maximo Quiles impressed again, riding solo he claimed fifth for Aspar.

His teammate, the experienced Dennis Foggia, who won on the last Moto3 visit to the track in 2020, was one place further back in Q2 in sixth, with Valentin Perrone dropping from second early in the session to seventh for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

Fernandez was eighth on the lap where he brought Munoz with him, ahead of Marco Morelli. The Argentinian replacement rider impressed after coming through Q1 to be the best of those to progress in the second session, just over half a second off the pole time in his first Moto3 performance with the BOE team.

The Q1 graduates were all close on times with Angel Piqueras, who arrived with the best time next on the grid on Sunday in tenth with Marcos Uriarte eleventh.

2025 Czech Moto3 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) 2m 05.019s 2 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.026s 3 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.038s 4 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.072s 5 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) +0.156s 6 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.169s 7 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.251s 8 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.375s 9 Marco Morelli ARG DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +0.557s 10 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.582s 11 Marcos Uriarte SPA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.611s 12 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.836s 13 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.918s 14 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.113s 15 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.240s 16 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.535s 17 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) No Time 18 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) No Time Q1 19 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 2m 05.969s 20 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 2m 05.990s 21 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 2m 06.037s 22 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) 2m 06.275s 23 Leonardo Abruzzo ITA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) 2m 06.685s 24 Lenoxx Phommara SWI SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 2m 07.143s

On pole at the last round, Scott Ogden had his last lap cancelled for track limits, dropping him back to twelfth for CIP Green Power.

Alvaro Carpe had moved to Q2 with the best time, then a new lap record on Friday but faltered as the benchmark moved in Q2, finishing 14th.

Two riders did not set a time - Joel Kelso was a late absentee after his earlier huge fall, opting to miss qualifying in the hope to race on Sunday.

Ryusei Yamanaka was kept off track with a bike issue that was not resolved by the chequered flag, the Japanese rider resigned to his fate, sat in the pits with his helmet off.



Q1: Piqueras through with record pace, crash for Furusato

The first qualifying session saw Piqueras followed out of the pits by the rest of the field, shaking all but Uriate on his first run.

Back on track, the Spaniard set a then record lap of 2m 05.384s to move onto Q2, with Uriate joining him.

The Denssi BOE team had no regular riders left by Saturday, with Cormac Buchanan declared unfit to continue ahead of FP2, for a wound on his right knee.

They had already replaced Ruche Moodley with MLav Junior GP rider Morelli, who gave the team plenty to cheer, moving into the progression places initially solo, when shuffled out he slotted in behind Piqueras to move back to third.

Noah Dettwiler (15th) also improved late on to claim the fourth slot for CIP Green Power.

That shuffled out Stefano Nepa, who will line up 19th for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Taiyo Furusato had opted to stay out rather than pit - the Honda Team Asia rider crashed at turn ten, third at the time he fell to sixth in the session, another comeback ride on Sunday a possibility form 20th.

The MLav Team were using Leonardo Abruzzo (24th)to replace Vincente Perez, who had tried a comeback at Sachsenring, with Lenoxx Phommara (25th) also returning but staying at SIC58 Squadra Corse, filling in for the injured Luca Lunetta.

Uriarte was back in his regular role as long term cover for Matteo Bertelle at LevelUP - MTA.

Tatchakorn Buasri was not replaced by Honda Team Asia.

