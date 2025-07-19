2025 Czech Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto3 Czech Grand Prix (Round 12) where Guido Pini claimed his first pole position with a record lap.

Guido Pini, Moto3, Pole Position, Qualifying, Czech GP, 2025
Qualifying for the Moto3 race at Brno saw Guido Pini fire out a late fast lap in the main group on track, to set a new record lap and claim his first lightweight class pole ahead of the Czech Grand Prix, round twelve of the championship.

The rookie was down in tenth as he slotted himself in behind the Red Bull bikes on track, creating enough of a tow to benefit from his track position, elevating the Liqui Moly Dynavolt GP rider to the top of the timesheets with a new lap record - a 2m 05.019s new best.


The lap record had been lowered already  in the morning session, as Rueda flew to the top of the timesheets ahead of qualifying. The championship leader had been sat at the top of the standings, but was on a lap of grey sectors at the front of a Red Bull train, when he inadvertently brought Pini around behind, finishing 0.026s slower in second.

Sachsenring winner David Munoz had pulled out of a run in practice, angering the riders behind, this did not do unnoticed by race direction, who summoned him and awarded a back of the grid start for riding slowly.

That did not dull his enthusiasm to qualify, taking the second Dynavolt bike to third in the session on his final run behind Adrian Fernandez, with everyone behind due to move up the grid.

The first rider to benefit will be the second Leopard rider, David Almansa - the top Honda in fourth will move to a front row start.

Rookie Maximo Quiles impressed again, riding solo he claimed fifth for Aspar.

His teammate, the experienced Dennis Foggia, who won on the last Moto3 visit to the track in 2020, was one place further back in Q2 in sixth, with Valentin Perrone dropping from second early in the session to seventh for Red Bull KTM Tech3.

Fernandez was eighth on the lap where he brought Munoz with him, ahead of Marco Morelli. The Argentinian replacement rider impressed after coming through Q1 to be the best of those to progress in the second session, just over half a second off the pole time in his first Moto3 performance with the BOE team.

The Q1 graduates were all close on times with Angel Piqueras, who arrived with the best time next on the grid on Sunday in tenth with Marcos Uriarte eleventh.

2025 Czech Moto3 - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)2m 05.019s
2Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.026s
3David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.038s
4David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.072s
5Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM)+0.156s
6Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.169s
7Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.251s
8Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.375s
9Marco MorelliARGDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+0.557s
10Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.582s
11Marcos UriarteSPALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.611s
12Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.836s
13Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.918s
14Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.113s
15Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+1.240s
16Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.535s
17Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)No Time
18Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)No Time
Q1
19Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)2m 05.969s
20Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)2m 05.990s
21Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)2m 06.037s
22Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)2m 06.275s
23Leonardo  AbruzzoITAGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)2m 06.685s
24Lenoxx PhommaraSWISIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)2m 07.143s

On pole at the last round, Scott Ogden had his last lap cancelled for track limits, dropping him back to twelfth for CIP Green Power.

Alvaro Carpe had moved to Q2 with the best time, then a new lap record on Friday but faltered as the benchmark moved in Q2, finishing 14th.

Two riders did not set a time - Joel Kelso was a late absentee after his earlier huge fall, opting to miss qualifying in the hope to race on Sunday.

Ryusei Yamanaka was kept off track with a bike issue that was not resolved by the chequered flag, the Japanese rider resigned to his fate, sat in the pits with his helmet off.


Q1: Piqueras through with record pace, crash for Furusato

The first qualifying session saw Piqueras followed out of the pits by the rest of the field, shaking all but Uriate on his first run.

Back on track, the Spaniard set a then record lap of 2m 05.384s to move onto Q2, with Uriate joining him.

The Denssi BOE team had no regular riders left by Saturday, with Cormac Buchanan declared unfit to continue ahead of FP2, for a wound on his right knee.

They had already replaced Ruche Moodley with MLav Junior GP rider Morelli, who gave the team plenty to cheer, moving into the progression places initially solo, when shuffled out he slotted in behind Piqueras to move back to third.

Noah Dettwiler (15th) also improved late on to claim the fourth slot for CIP Green Power.

That shuffled out Stefano Nepa, who will line up 19th for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Taiyo Furusato had opted to stay out rather than pit - the Honda Team Asia rider crashed at turn ten, third at the time he fell to sixth in the session, another comeback ride on Sunday a possibility form 20th.

The MLav Team were using Leonardo Abruzzo (24th)to replace Vincente Perez, who had tried a comeback at Sachsenring, with Lenoxx Phommara (25th) also returning but staying at SIC58 Squadra Corse, filling in for the injured Luca Lunetta.

Uriarte was back in his regular role as long term cover for Matteo Bertelle at LevelUP - MTA.

Tatchakorn Buasri was not replaced by Honda Team Asia.
 

