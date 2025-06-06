Isle of Man TT racer jokes with Peter Hickman over similar injuries following crashes

Injured Isle of Man TT racer Veronika Hankocyova has made light of her practice crash

Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT

Veronika Hankocyova has joked on social media about her crash at the Isle of Man TT, comparing herself with Peter Hickman.

Both Hankocyova and Hickman crashed at this year’s TT, Hickman during practice week and Hankocyova in Supertwin Race 1 on Tuesday.

Both sustained substantial injuries which ended their respective participation in this year’s edition of the Manx road race.

The two have both been treated at Noble’s Hospital on the Isle of Man having been airlifted there following their respective crashes, the two both emerging with right-side black eyes.

Hankocyova posted a photo of hers and Hickman’s facial injuries to social media with the caption: “Okay I wanted to be a team with Hicky [Peter Hickman] but not this way!”

Hickman responded: “Get well soon.”

They both emerged with more significant injuries after their respective crashes, too.

Hankocyova is being treated for head, chest and arm injuries.

Hickman has reappeared in the TT paddock in a wheelchair but has chest, back, shoulder, and facial injuries.

The 14-time TT winner has remained on the island in support of the 8Ten Racing he co-owns with teammate Davey Todd, who was victorious in Monday’s four-lap Superbike TT and finished third in Tuesday’s two-lap Superstock Race 1.

Todd will be back in action on the 8Ten Racing BMW in today’s [Friday 6 June] Superstock Race 2, and again in Saturday’s Senior TT.

Overnight rain on Thursday has caused delays to Friday’s schedule, with racing set to get underway two-and-a-half hours later than originally planned at time of writing.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

