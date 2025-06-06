2025 Isle of Man TT race results (Friday 6 June)
Full results from the Friday 6 June races at the 2025 Isle of Man TT.
Friday marks the penultimate race day of the 2025 Isle of Man TT, with races in the Superstock, Supertwin, and Sidecar classes.
Superstock Race 2
The first race of the penultimate day of action at the 2025 Isle of Man TT was Superstock Race 2.
Top 20 results from Superstock Race 2 at the Isle of Man TT are below.
2025 Isle of Man TT | Superstock | Race 2 | Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Motorcycle
|Timing
|1
|Dean Harrison
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|WIN
|2
|Davey Todd
|8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|16.030
|3
|Michael Dunlop
|MD Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|32.810
|4
|James Hillier
|Muc-Off Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|9.952
|5
|Conor Cummins
|Burrows Engineering/RK Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|7.486
|6
|Josh Brookes
|Jackson Racing by Prosper^2
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|5.910
|7
|Nathan Harrison
|H&H Motorcycles
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|4.327
|8
|John McGuinness
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|10.916
|9
|Dominic Herbertson
|HRRC / Adam Hewitt Ltd
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|3.600
|10
|David Johnson
|Platinum Club Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|9.858
|11
|Rob Hodson
|SMT Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2.841
|12
|Michael Evans
|Dafabet Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|7.389
|13
|Mike Browne
|KTS Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|12.244
|14
|Shaun Anderson
|KH Hire
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|13.099
|15
|Brian McCormack
|Global Robots / PHR
|BMW M1000 RR
|11.673
|16
|Phillip Crowe
|Nigel Appleyard/Aggiwash UK
|BMW M1000 RR
|7.488
|17
|James Hind
|North Lincs Components
|Suzuki GSX-R1000R
|9.183
|18
|Mitch Rees
|Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|17.250
|19
|Erno Kostamo
|RVS Motorsport
|BMW M1000 RR
|1.986
|20
|Marcus Simpson
|WH Racing powered by Dynobike
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0.132