2025 Isle of Man TT race results (Friday 6 June)

Friday marks the penultimate race day of the 2025 Isle of Man TT, with races in the Superstock, Supertwin, and Sidecar classes.

Superstock Race 2

The first race of the penultimate day of action at the 2025 Isle of Man TT was Superstock Race 2, won by

Top 20 results from Superstock Race 2 at the Isle of Man TT are below.