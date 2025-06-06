2025 Isle of Man TT race results (Friday 6 June)

Full results from the Friday 6 June races at the 2025 Isle of Man TT.

Dean Harrison, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Friday marks the penultimate race day of the 2025 Isle of Man TT, with races in the Superstock, Supertwin, and Sidecar classes.

Superstock Race 2

The first race of the penultimate day of action at the 2025 Isle of Man TT was Superstock Race 2, won by

Top 20 results from Superstock Race 2 at the Isle of Man TT are below.

2025 Isle of Man TT | Superstock | Race 2 | Top 20

PosRiderTeamMotorcycleTiming
1Dean HarrisonHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-RWIN
2Davey Todd8Ten Racing BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR16.030
3Michael DunlopMD RacingBMW M1000 RR32.810
4James HillierMuc-Off RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R9.952
5Conor CumminsBurrows Engineering/RK RacingBMW M1000 RR7.486
6Josh BrookesJackson Racing by Prosper^2Honda CBR1000RR-R5.910
7Nathan HarrisonH&H MotorcyclesHonda CBR1000RR-R4.327
8John McGuinnessHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R10.916
9Dominic HerbertsonHRRC / Adam Hewitt LtdHonda CBR1000RR-R3.600
10David JohnsonPlatinum Club RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR9.858
11Rob HodsonSMT RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R2.841
12Michael EvansDafabet RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R7.389
13Mike BrowneKTS RacingBMW M1000 RR12.244
14Shaun AndersonKH HireHonda CBR1000RR-R13.099
15Brian McCormackGlobal Robots / PHRBMW M1000 RR11.673
16Phillip CroweNigel Appleyard/Aggiwash UKBMW M1000 RR7.488
17James HindNorth Lincs ComponentsSuzuki GSX-R1000R9.183
18Mitch ReesMilenco by Padgett's MotorcyclesHonda CBR1000RR-R17.250
19Erno KostamoRVS MotorsportBMW M1000 RR1.986
20Marcus SimpsonWH Racing powered by DynobikeHonda CBR1000RR-R0.132
