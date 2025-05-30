Peter Hickman ‘conscious’ after Isle of Man TT crash which caused red flag

A crash involving Peter Hickman brought out red flags on Friday at the Isle of Man TT.

Hickman was reported as “conscious” after the accident which ended any action on the Mountain Course for the day.

A statement from the organisers confirmed: “Peter Hickman, bike number 10, came off at Kerrowmoar during lap one of the third qualifying session of TT 2025.

“He is currently reported as conscious and stable, and has been taken to Noble's Hospital by Airmed for further assessment.

“Further condition updates will be provided in due course.”

The incident occurred in a joint Superbike/Superstock/Supersport qualifying session at 6.40pm.

Peter Hickman 'conscious and stable' after Isle of Man TT crash

Earlier on Friday, Hickman had posted the second-fastest time in Superbike qualifying.

His 131.326mph on a BMW was behind only Davey Todd, on the same machinery, who went 132.673mph.

Hickman was also second-fastest in Superstock qualifying. His 132.29mph was behind fellow BMW rider Dean Harrison’s 132.853mph.

Riding a Triumph, Hickman was third-fastest in Supersport qualifying. Harrison went fastest, followed by Michael Dunlop.

Hickman is a 14-time race winner at the TT, and the record holder for the fastest-ever lap at the event, clocking 136.358mph two years ago.

He was forced to put together a late-notice team, 8TEN Racing, which he co-founded with Todd for this year’s racing.

The collapse of FHO Racing meant Hickman and Todd were briefly without a ride.

Hickman and Todd, alongside Dunlop, were among the favourites for race wins this year.