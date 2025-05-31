Update on Peter Hickman’s condition after Isle of Man TT crash

Isle of Man TT organisers have provided an update on Peter Hickman following his crash on the opening lap of Friday evening’s Qualifying session.

Hickman was reported as “conscious” after the accident and was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital for further assessment.

Peter Hickman ‘in good spirits’ despite injuries

In a statement this morning, organisers said:

‘Peter Hickman, bike number 10, came off at Kerrowmoar on the opening lap of the third qualifying session of TT 2025.

He was reported as conscious and stable, and taken via AirMed to Noble’s Hospital where he is currently being treated for chest, back, shoulder, and facial injuries.

He is described as being ‘comfortable’ and ‘in good spirits’.

Earlier on Friday, Hickman had posted the second-fastest time in Superbike qualifying onboard the 8Ten Racing BMW.

2025 Isle of Man TT: Qualifying results (Friday)

These injuries will see the fourteen-time TT winner miss the remainder of the event.

TT organisers also provided an update on Tom Weeden, who crashed in the Friday afternoon Qualifying sessions.

‘Tom Weeden, bike number 33, came off at Glen Helen. He was taken to Noble’s Hospital via AirMed where he is currently being treated for back, leg and ankle injuries.’

The statement concluded: ‘The Isle of Man TT Races send their best wishes to both Peter and Tom, and thank the Marshals and the MRMS medical team for their continued diligence and professionalism.’

Qualifying sessions are due to get underway at 1pm local time, after poor weather conditions have forced organisers to delay the sessions on Saturday.