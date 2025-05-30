2025 Isle of Man TT: Qualifying results (Friday)

The second Qualifying session at the 2025 Isle of Man TT got underway in ideal conditions for the riders after missing out on Thursday due to bad weather.

An impressive session for a number of riders, but in particular Dean Harrison on his Honda Racing Superstock machine and Davey Todd on his 8Ten Racing BMW Superbike.

Davey Todd clocked a 132.673 mph lap from a standing start on his Superbike and 8Ten Racing locked out the top two in the Superbike class with Peter Hickman doing a 131.326 mph lap on the BMW.

2025 Isle of Man TT: Friday Superbike Qualifying 2 results

Position Rider Bike Lap 1 Davey Todd BMW 132.673mph 2 Peter Hickman BMW 131.326mph 3 Conor Cummins BMW 131.027mph 4 Nathan Harrison Honda 130.172mph 5 Michael Dunlop BMW 129.965mph 6 Shaun Anderson Suzuki 129.878mph 7 Dean Harrison Honda 129.328mph 8 John McGuinness Honda 128.386mph 9 James Hillier Honda 128.385mph 10 Rob Hodson Honda 128.357mph 11 David Johnson Kawasaki 127.982mph 12 Phillip Crowe BMW 127mph 13 Josh Brookes Honda 126.374mph 14 Lukas Maurer Yamaha 123.227mph

2025 Isle of Man TT: Friday Superstock Qualifying 2 results

Dean Harrison's strong start to the 2025 event continued on his Honda Racing Superstock machine, producing a brilliant lap of 132.853 mph. He was followed closely by the 8Ten duo of Peter Hickman and Davey Todd.

Michael Dunlop was in fourth place on his MD Racing BMW and Ian Hutchinson rounded out the top five on his MLav Racing BMW.

Position Rider Bike Lap 1 Dean Harrison BMW 132.853mph 2 Peter Hickman BMW 132.29mph 3 Davey Todd BMW 132.195mph 4 Michael Dunlop BMW 130.225mph 5 Ian Hutchinson BMW 129.756mph 6 Mike Browne BMW 129.585mph 7 Dominic Herbertson Honda 129.154mph 8 James Hind Honda 128.926mph 9 Nathan Harrison Honda 128.865mph 10 Paul Jordan Honda 128.755mph 11 Conor Cummins BMW 128.516mph 12 James Hillier Honda 127.73mph 13 Rob Hodson Honda 127.624mph 14 Michael Evans Honda 127.305mph 15 David Johnson Kawasaki 127.276mph 16 Josh Brookes Honda 127.267mph 17 John McGuinness Honda 127.208mph 18 Shaun Anderson Honda 126.864mph 19 Michael Sweeney BMW 126.657mph 20 Phillip Crowne BMW 126.502mph

2025 Isle of Man TT: Friday Sidecar Qualifying 2 results

Ryan and Callum Crowe delivered two incredible laps in Qualifying 2 for the sidecars, as they set two Qualifying lap records for the class. 119.668 mph lap from a pit lane start, was then bettered again with a stunning 120.202 mph lap.

Position Outfit Lap 1 Ryan Crowe/Callum Crowe 120.202mph 2 Peter Founds/Jevan Walmsley 116.638mph 3 Ben Birchall/Patrick Rosney 115.129mph 4 Lewis Blackstock/Oscar Lawrence 114.636mph 5 Lee Crawford/Scott Hardie 114.527mph 6 Todd Ellis / Emmanuelle Clement 111.641mph 7 Kieran Clarke / Andrew Johnson 110.337mph 8 Greg Lambert / Andrew Haynes 109.513mph 9 Robert Dawson / Matthew Sims 108.788mph 10 Steve Ramsden/Mathew Ramsden 108.485mph

Ryan and Callum Crowe © Isle of Man TT

2025 Isle of Man TT: Friday Supersport Qualifying 2 results

Dean Harrison continued his strong start to TT 2025 with the best Supersport lap of the week so far, 128.093 mph on the Honda Racing 600cc. Michael Dunlop's adaptation to the Milwaukee Ducati seemingly is taking steps as he posted the second best time of the session with a 127.739 mph lap.

Position Rider Bike Lap 1 Dean Harrison Honda 128.093mph 2 Michael Dunlop Ducati 127.779mph 3 Peter Hickman Triumph 127.543mph 4 Davey Todd Honda 126.852mph 5 Josh Brookes Honda 125.892mph 6 James Hillier Kawasaki 125.51mph 7 Paul Jordan Honda 125.474mph 8 James Hind Suzuki 125.336mph 9 Mike Browne Yamaha 125.197mph 10 Rob Hodson Yamaha 124.639mph 11 Ian Hutchinson Yamaha 124.31mph 12 Shaun Anderson Suzuki 123.94mph 13 David Johnson Kawasaki 123.678mph 14 Michael Evans Triumph 123.21mph 15 Nathan Harrison Honda 123.083mph 16 Gary Johnson Suzuki 122.472mph 17 Jonathan Goetschy Ducati 121.128mph 18 Conor Cummins Ducati 120.918mph 19 Baz Furber Kawasaki 120.677mph 20 Lukas Maurer Yamaha 120.663mph

2025 Isle of Man TT: Friday Supertwin Qualifying 2 results

Michael Dunlop saved his best lap for the last lap of the Supertwin session, with a best time of 122.159 mph on the MD Racing Paton. He was 6.7 seconds clear of Manxman Michael Evans, who set a time of 121.426 mph on the Dafabet Kawasaki.

Position Rider Bike Lap 1 Michael Dunlop Paton 122.159mph 2 Michael Evans Kawasaki 121.426mph 3 Dom Herbertson Paton 121.194mph 4 Mike Browne Kawasaki 120.816mph 5 Davey Todd Paton 120.309mph 6 Baz Furber Yamaha 118.583mph 7 Paul Jordan Aprilia 118.382mph 8 Stefano Bonetti Paton 117.57mph 9 Michael Sweeney Aprilia 117.216mph 10 Andrea Majola Paton 117.206mph 11 Adam McLean Yamaha 116.847mph 12 Joe Yeardsley Aprilia 116.564mph 13 Maurizio Bottalico Paton 116.344mph 14 Michael Rutter Yamaha 115.703mph 15 Allan Venter Kawasaki 115.645mph 16 Marcus Simpson Kawasaki 115.379mph 17 Julien Cregniot Aprilia 114.879mph 18 Martin Morris Aprilia 114.771mph 19 Michael Russell Aprilia 114.512mph 20 Darryl Tweed Aprilia 113.997mph