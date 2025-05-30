2025 Isle of Man TT: Qualifying results (Friday)

Results from Friday's Qualifying two sessions at the 2025 Isle of Man TT

The second Qualifying session at the 2025 Isle of Man TT got underway in ideal conditions for the riders after missing out on Thursday due to bad weather. 

An impressive session for a number of riders, but in particular Dean Harrison on his Honda Racing Superstock machine and Davey Todd on his 8Ten Racing BMW Superbike.

Davey Todd clocked a 132.673 mph lap from a standing start on his Superbike and 8Ten Racing locked out the top two in the Superbike class with Peter Hickman doing a 131.326 mph lap on the BMW.

2025 Isle of Man TT: Friday Superbike Qualifying 2 results

 

PositionRiderBikeLap
1Davey ToddBMW132.673mph
2Peter HickmanBMW131.326mph
3Conor CumminsBMW131.027mph
4Nathan HarrisonHonda130.172mph
5Michael DunlopBMW129.965mph
6Shaun AndersonSuzuki129.878mph
7Dean HarrisonHonda129.328mph
8John McGuinnessHonda128.386mph
9James HillierHonda128.385mph
10Rob HodsonHonda128.357mph
11David JohnsonKawasaki127.982mph
12Phillip CroweBMW127mph
13Josh BrookesHonda126.374mph
14Lukas MaurerYamaha123.227mph

2025 Isle of Man TT: Friday Superstock Qualifying 2 results

Dean Harrison's strong start to the 2025 event continued on his Honda Racing Superstock machine, producing a brilliant lap of 132.853 mph. He was followed closely by the 8Ten duo of Peter Hickman and Davey Todd. 

Michael Dunlop was in fourth place on his MD Racing BMW and Ian Hutchinson rounded out the top five on his MLav Racing BMW.

PositionRiderBikeLap
1Dean HarrisonBMW132.853mph
2Peter HickmanBMW132.29mph
3Davey ToddBMW132.195mph
4Michael DunlopBMW130.225mph
5Ian HutchinsonBMW129.756mph
6Mike BrowneBMW129.585mph
7Dominic HerbertsonHonda129.154mph
8James HindHonda128.926mph
9Nathan HarrisonHonda128.865mph
10Paul JordanHonda128.755mph
11Conor CumminsBMW128.516mph
12James HillierHonda127.73mph
13Rob HodsonHonda127.624mph
14Michael EvansHonda127.305mph
15David JohnsonKawasaki127.276mph
16Josh BrookesHonda127.267mph
17John McGuinnessHonda127.208mph
18Shaun AndersonHonda126.864mph
19Michael SweeneyBMW126.657mph
20Phillip CrowneBMW126.502mph

2025 Isle of Man TT: Friday Sidecar Qualifying 2 results

Ryan and Callum Crowe delivered two incredible laps in Qualifying 2 for the sidecars, as they set two Qualifying lap records for the class. 119.668 mph lap from a pit lane start, was then bettered again with a stunning 120.202 mph lap.

PositionOutfitLap
1Ryan Crowe/Callum Crowe120.202mph
2Peter Founds/Jevan Walmsley116.638mph
3Ben Birchall/Patrick Rosney115.129mph
4Lewis Blackstock/Oscar Lawrence114.636mph
5Lee Crawford/Scott Hardie114.527mph
6Todd Ellis / Emmanuelle Clement111.641mph
7Kieran Clarke / Andrew Johnson110.337mph
8Greg Lambert / Andrew Haynes109.513mph
9Robert Dawson / Matthew Sims108.788mph
10Steve Ramsden/Mathew Ramsden108.485mph
2025 Isle of Man TT: Friday Supersport Qualifying 2 results

Dean Harrison continued his strong start to TT 2025 with the best Supersport lap of the week so far, 128.093 mph on the Honda Racing 600cc. Michael Dunlop's adaptation to the Milwaukee Ducati seemingly is taking steps as he posted the second best time of the session with a 127.739 mph lap.

PositionRiderBikeLap
1Dean HarrisonHonda128.093mph
2Michael DunlopDucati127.779mph
3Peter HickmanTriumph127.543mph
4Davey ToddHonda126.852mph
5Josh BrookesHonda125.892mph
6James HillierKawasaki125.51mph
7Paul JordanHonda125.474mph
8James HindSuzuki125.336mph
9Mike BrowneYamaha125.197mph
10Rob HodsonYamaha124.639mph
11Ian HutchinsonYamaha124.31mph
12Shaun AndersonSuzuki123.94mph
13David JohnsonKawasaki123.678mph
14Michael EvansTriumph123.21mph
15Nathan HarrisonHonda123.083mph
16Gary JohnsonSuzuki122.472mph
17Jonathan GoetschyDucati121.128mph
18Conor CumminsDucati120.918mph
19Baz FurberKawasaki120.677mph
20Lukas MaurerYamaha120.663mph

2025 Isle of Man TT: Friday Supertwin Qualifying 2 results

Michael Dunlop saved his best lap for the last lap of the Supertwin session, with a best time of 122.159 mph on the MD Racing Paton. He was 6.7 seconds clear of Manxman Michael Evans, who set a time of 121.426 mph on the Dafabet Kawasaki.

PositionRiderBikeLap
1Michael DunlopPaton122.159mph
2Michael EvansKawasaki121.426mph
3Dom HerbertsonPaton121.194mph
4Mike BrowneKawasaki120.816mph
5Davey ToddPaton120.309mph
6Baz FurberYamaha118.583mph
7Paul JordanAprilia118.382mph
8Stefano BonettiPaton117.57mph
9Michael SweeneyAprilia117.216mph
10Andrea MajolaPaton117.206mph
11Adam McLeanYamaha116.847mph
12Joe YeardsleyAprilia116.564mph
13Maurizio BottalicoPaton116.344mph
14Michael RutterYamaha115.703mph
15Allan VenterKawasaki115.645mph
16Marcus SimpsonKawasaki115.379mph
17Julien CregniotAprilia114.879mph
18Martin MorrisAprilia114.771mph
19Michael RussellAprilia114.512mph
20Darryl TweedAprilia 113.997mph
