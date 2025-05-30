2025 Isle of Man TT: Qualifying results (Friday)
Results from Friday's Qualifying two sessions at the 2025 Isle of Man TT
The second Qualifying session at the 2025 Isle of Man TT got underway in ideal conditions for the riders after missing out on Thursday due to bad weather.
An impressive session for a number of riders, but in particular Dean Harrison on his Honda Racing Superstock machine and Davey Todd on his 8Ten Racing BMW Superbike.
Davey Todd clocked a 132.673 mph lap from a standing start on his Superbike and 8Ten Racing locked out the top two in the Superbike class with Peter Hickman doing a 131.326 mph lap on the BMW.
2025 Isle of Man TT: Friday Superbike Qualifying 2 results
|Position
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap
|1
|Davey Todd
|BMW
|132.673mph
|2
|Peter Hickman
|BMW
|131.326mph
|3
|Conor Cummins
|BMW
|131.027mph
|4
|Nathan Harrison
|Honda
|130.172mph
|5
|Michael Dunlop
|BMW
|129.965mph
|6
|Shaun Anderson
|Suzuki
|129.878mph
|7
|Dean Harrison
|Honda
|129.328mph
|8
|John McGuinness
|Honda
|128.386mph
|9
|James Hillier
|Honda
|128.385mph
|10
|Rob Hodson
|Honda
|128.357mph
|11
|David Johnson
|Kawasaki
|127.982mph
|12
|Phillip Crowe
|BMW
|127mph
|13
|Josh Brookes
|Honda
|126.374mph
|14
|Lukas Maurer
|Yamaha
|123.227mph
2025 Isle of Man TT: Friday Superstock Qualifying 2 results
Dean Harrison's strong start to the 2025 event continued on his Honda Racing Superstock machine, producing a brilliant lap of 132.853 mph. He was followed closely by the 8Ten duo of Peter Hickman and Davey Todd.
Michael Dunlop was in fourth place on his MD Racing BMW and Ian Hutchinson rounded out the top five on his MLav Racing BMW.
|Position
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap
|1
|Dean Harrison
|BMW
|132.853mph
|2
|Peter Hickman
|BMW
|132.29mph
|3
|Davey Todd
|BMW
|132.195mph
|4
|Michael Dunlop
|BMW
|130.225mph
|5
|Ian Hutchinson
|BMW
|129.756mph
|6
|Mike Browne
|BMW
|129.585mph
|7
|Dominic Herbertson
|Honda
|129.154mph
|8
|James Hind
|Honda
|128.926mph
|9
|Nathan Harrison
|Honda
|128.865mph
|10
|Paul Jordan
|Honda
|128.755mph
|11
|Conor Cummins
|BMW
|128.516mph
|12
|James Hillier
|Honda
|127.73mph
|13
|Rob Hodson
|Honda
|127.624mph
|14
|Michael Evans
|Honda
|127.305mph
|15
|David Johnson
|Kawasaki
|127.276mph
|16
|Josh Brookes
|Honda
|127.267mph
|17
|John McGuinness
|Honda
|127.208mph
|18
|Shaun Anderson
|Honda
|126.864mph
|19
|Michael Sweeney
|BMW
|126.657mph
|20
|Phillip Crowne
|BMW
|126.502mph
2025 Isle of Man TT: Friday Sidecar Qualifying 2 results
Ryan and Callum Crowe delivered two incredible laps in Qualifying 2 for the sidecars, as they set two Qualifying lap records for the class. 119.668 mph lap from a pit lane start, was then bettered again with a stunning 120.202 mph lap.
|Position
|Outfit
|Lap
|1
|Ryan Crowe/Callum Crowe
|120.202mph
|2
|Peter Founds/Jevan Walmsley
|116.638mph
|3
|Ben Birchall/Patrick Rosney
|115.129mph
|4
|Lewis Blackstock/Oscar Lawrence
|114.636mph
|5
|Lee Crawford/Scott Hardie
|114.527mph
|6
|Todd Ellis / Emmanuelle Clement
|111.641mph
|7
|Kieran Clarke / Andrew Johnson
|110.337mph
|8
|Greg Lambert / Andrew Haynes
|109.513mph
|9
|Robert Dawson / Matthew Sims
|108.788mph
|10
|Steve Ramsden/Mathew Ramsden
|108.485mph
2025 Isle of Man TT: Friday Supersport Qualifying 2 results
Dean Harrison continued his strong start to TT 2025 with the best Supersport lap of the week so far, 128.093 mph on the Honda Racing 600cc. Michael Dunlop's adaptation to the Milwaukee Ducati seemingly is taking steps as he posted the second best time of the session with a 127.739 mph lap.
|Position
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap
|1
|Dean Harrison
|Honda
|128.093mph
|2
|Michael Dunlop
|Ducati
|127.779mph
|3
|Peter Hickman
|Triumph
|127.543mph
|4
|Davey Todd
|Honda
|126.852mph
|5
|Josh Brookes
|Honda
|125.892mph
|6
|James Hillier
|Kawasaki
|125.51mph
|7
|Paul Jordan
|Honda
|125.474mph
|8
|James Hind
|Suzuki
|125.336mph
|9
|Mike Browne
|Yamaha
|125.197mph
|10
|Rob Hodson
|Yamaha
|124.639mph
|11
|Ian Hutchinson
|Yamaha
|124.31mph
|12
|Shaun Anderson
|Suzuki
|123.94mph
|13
|David Johnson
|Kawasaki
|123.678mph
|14
|Michael Evans
|Triumph
|123.21mph
|15
|Nathan Harrison
|Honda
|123.083mph
|16
|Gary Johnson
|Suzuki
|122.472mph
|17
|Jonathan Goetschy
|Ducati
|121.128mph
|18
|Conor Cummins
|Ducati
|120.918mph
|19
|Baz Furber
|Kawasaki
|120.677mph
|20
|Lukas Maurer
|Yamaha
|120.663mph
2025 Isle of Man TT: Friday Supertwin Qualifying 2 results
Michael Dunlop saved his best lap for the last lap of the Supertwin session, with a best time of 122.159 mph on the MD Racing Paton. He was 6.7 seconds clear of Manxman Michael Evans, who set a time of 121.426 mph on the Dafabet Kawasaki.
|Position
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap
|1
|Michael Dunlop
|Paton
|122.159mph
|2
|Michael Evans
|Kawasaki
|121.426mph
|3
|Dom Herbertson
|Paton
|121.194mph
|4
|Mike Browne
|Kawasaki
|120.816mph
|5
|Davey Todd
|Paton
|120.309mph
|6
|Baz Furber
|Yamaha
|118.583mph
|7
|Paul Jordan
|Aprilia
|118.382mph
|8
|Stefano Bonetti
|Paton
|117.57mph
|9
|Michael Sweeney
|Aprilia
|117.216mph
|10
|Andrea Majola
|Paton
|117.206mph
|11
|Adam McLean
|Yamaha
|116.847mph
|12
|Joe Yeardsley
|Aprilia
|116.564mph
|13
|Maurizio Bottalico
|Paton
|116.344mph
|14
|Michael Rutter
|Yamaha
|115.703mph
|15
|Allan Venter
|Kawasaki
|115.645mph
|16
|Marcus Simpson
|Kawasaki
|115.379mph
|17
|Julien Cregniot
|Aprilia
|114.879mph
|18
|Martin Morris
|Aprilia
|114.771mph
|19
|Michael Russell
|Aprilia
|114.512mph
|20
|Darryl Tweed
|Aprilia
|113.997mph