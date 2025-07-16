Pol Espargaro will make his return to MotoGP action this weekend in Brno, stepping in for the injured Maverick Vinales at Red Bull KTM Tech3.

Vinales sustained a left shoulder injury during a wet qualifying highside at the Sachsenring last Saturday and underwent surgery in Italy earlier this week.

The Spaniard will now begin rehabilitation with the aim of returning for KTM’s home race at the Red Bull Ring in August.

In the meantime, KTM has turned to its test rider Espargaro, who will race the RC16 for the first time in 2025 and reunite with the Tech3 team alongside Enea Bastianini, who returns after missing Sachsenring with appendicitis.

“Obviously, it’s never a good thing to take part in a GP because you have to replace an injured rider,” Espargaro said.

“So first of all, I want to wish a speedy recovery to Maverick.

“I will try to do my best this weekend, also trying to help as much as possible my team-mates and the technicians.

"It’s been a long time since our last visit to Brno, which is a fantastic track."

Espargaro qualified sixth and battled for victory before a collision ended his chances at Brno 2020, while young team-mate Brad Binder went on to claim KTM's first premier-class win.

“The last time we raced here I felt super-good in my best period with KTM, so let’s see how it is with the new surface.

"I don’t have any expectations apart from enjoying the weekend and having some useful days for our project.”

"An old friend returns"

"An old friend returns to our garage," Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon said of Espargaro's comeback.

"We have known Pol for many years, from his MotoGP debut to his last full season in 2023, so we are glad to welcome him back.

"Let’s see where Pol is able to place his KTM on the brand new tarmac of Brno."

KTM Factory Racing team manager Aki Ajo praised Espargaro’s willingness to return to race duty at short notice.

“We’re pleased that Maverick’s surgery has gone well so far and he now has a few extra weeks to get better and prepared for our home race in August,” said Ajo.

“Thanks to Pol for stepping in and making sure our MotoGP effort can be at full strength for this Grand Prix.

“We have been making progress every weekend up to this half-season point, and Pol obviously has deep knowledge of the bike, our work, the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team and Brno itself.”

Espargaro, who made three wild-card appearances for KTM last season, finished tenth in his most recent race at Misano.