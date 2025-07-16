Tech3 KTM confirm replacement for Maverick Vinales at Brno MotoGP: "An old friend returns"

Pol Espargaro will make his first MotoGP start of the season in Brno this weekend, stepping in for injured Maverick Vinales.

Pol Espargaro
Pol Espargaro

Pol Espargaro will make his return to MotoGP action this weekend in Brno, stepping in for the injured Maverick Vinales at Red Bull KTM Tech3.

Vinales sustained a left shoulder injury during a wet qualifying highside at the Sachsenring last Saturday and underwent surgery in Italy earlier this week. 

The Spaniard will now begin rehabilitation with the aim of returning for KTM’s home race at the Red Bull Ring in August.

In the meantime, KTM has turned to its test rider Espargaro, who will race the RC16 for the first time in 2025 and reunite with the Tech3 team alongside Enea Bastianini, who returns after missing Sachsenring with appendicitis.

“Obviously, it’s never a good thing to take part in a GP because you have to replace an injured rider,” Espargaro said. 

“So first of all, I want to wish a speedy recovery to Maverick.

“I will try to do my best this weekend, also trying to help as much as possible my team-mates and the technicians.

"It’s been a long time since our last visit to Brno, which is a fantastic track."

Espargaro qualified sixth and battled for victory before a collision ended his chances at Brno 2020, while young team-mate Brad Binder went on to claim KTM's first premier-class win.

“The last time we raced here I felt super-good in my best period with KTM, so let’s see how it is with the new surface. 

"I don’t have any expectations apart from enjoying the weekend and having some useful days for our project.”

"An old friend returns"

"An old friend returns to our garage," Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon said of Espargaro's comeback.

"We have known Pol for many years, from his MotoGP debut to his last full season in 2023, so we are glad to welcome him back.

"Let’s see where Pol is able to place his KTM on the brand new tarmac of Brno."

KTM Factory Racing team manager Aki Ajo praised Espargaro’s willingness to return to race duty at short notice.

“We’re pleased that Maverick’s surgery has gone well so far and he now has a few extra weeks to get better and prepared for our home race in August,” said Ajo.

“Thanks to Pol for stepping in and making sure our MotoGP effort can be at full strength for this Grand Prix.

“We have been making progress every weekend up to this half-season point, and Pol obviously has deep knowledge of the bike, our work, the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team and Brno itself.”

Espargaro, who made three wild-card appearances for KTM last season, finished tenth in his most recent race at Misano.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
2m ago
Aprilia boss asked tough question about pecking order as Jorge Martin returns
Jorge Martin
MotoGP News
11m ago
Franco Morbidelli out of Brno MotoGP: “Difficult to take decisions like this”
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 German MotoGP
F1 News
31m ago
How Lewis Hamilton plans to put his ‘DNA’ in 2026 Ferrari F1 car
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
40m ago
Jenson Button to leave WEC after 2025 as he hints at future plans
Jenson Button, Cadillac
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jack Miller tipped to avoid MotoGP axe - despite admitting “silly mistakes”
Jack Miller

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha’s ominous verdict that “grippy” Brno is “good for us”
Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, 2025 German MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Bluntly honest feedback on Daniel Ricciardo's chance of a shock F1 2026 return
Daniel Ricciardo
MotoGP News
2h ago
Luca Marini: New Brno tarmac “unbelievable”
Luca Marini, 2025 German MotoGP
F1 News
3h ago
Ex-F1 driver thinks Mercedes have already convinced Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1 News
3h ago
Martin Brundle reveals verdict on Brad Pitt’s driving after McLaren F1 test
Brad Pitt driving McLaren's MCL60