Luca Marini: New Brno tarmac “unbelievable”

Luca Marini is one of the few riders to have completed recent MotoGP laps at Brno, venue for the Czech Republic’s return to the world championship calendar this weekend.

The HRC rider took part in a private test to evaluate his fitness for a return to action last weekend in Germany.

Although only 80% fit from his Suzuka superbike injury, Marini emerged with his best result as a factory Honda rider, claiming a hard-earned sixth-place in a grand prix of just ten finishers.

The Italian will now start with a minor advantage in terms of track knowledge this weekend, although he fears that the extra grip will increase the physical toll on his healing body.

“Brno is much more demanding. The grip of the new tarmac is unbelievable, so the performance is unbelievable. You need a lot of strength to ride the bike,” he said in Germany.

Nonetheless, the Sachsenring result was a welcome boost and the days since have offered the chance for further recovery.

“I’ve been focused on continuing to improve my condition and each day I am getting better.

“The result we had in Germany continues to give me a lot of motivation and in Brno I am looking to make another step, increase the intensity of the weekend and perform like we were before.

“The test we had here a few weeks ago will help a little bit with the base, but still lots to do and keep working on the bike.”

Marini finished fourth as a Moto2 rider during MotoGP’s most recent 2020 Brno event.

Meanwhile, current HRC team-mate Joan Mir crashed out early in the Brno premier-class race, after tangling with Iker Lecuona, during what would go on to become a title winning season for Suzuki.

Mir returns after suffering a similar fate last time at Sachsenring, where he was taken down by a clash with Ai Ogura, for which the rookie apologised.

“Looking ahead to Brno, the first time there in a few years and a bit of a new challenge for us. It looks like the new surface they have done is very good and offers a lot of grip.

“A lot has changed in MotoGP since we were last there so we have to see how we as Honda HRC Castrol go there.

“The last weekends haven’t been easy for us but on Sunday I’ve always been able to get something more, even if it hasn’t always ended how we want.

“This is motivating, it shows we have potential.”

Marini starts the final event before the summer break holding 15th in the world championship, with 48 points. Mir is 19th with 32 points.

LCR’s Johann Zarco continues to lead the RC213V challenge in seventh., 104 points.

MotoGP's first official Brno laps since 2020 start with free practice on Friday morning.