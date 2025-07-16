Marc Marquez hints at what must happen for a Valentino Rossi reconciliation

Marc Marquez has been quizzed on the possibility of reconciling with long-time MotoGP rival Valentino Rossi.

Speaking to Izaskun Ruiz in an interview with Spanish broadcaster DAZN, the eight-time world champion acknowledged that any attempt to mend the fractured relationship with the nine-time world champion would require effort from both sides.

“When something doesn't depend solely on one person, you can't say, 'No, I'm interested,’” Marquez is reported as saying.

The rivalry between the MotoGP legends famously erupted during a controversial 2015 Malaysian Grand Prix.

An uneasy truce developed during 2016, including a first handshake in Catalunya, but their feud was reignited when Rossi fell after contact with Marquez in Argentina 2018.

Marc Marquez admits matching one Valentino Rossi record will be tough

Valentino Rossi

Since then, the pair have had little direct interaction and, while Rossi retired at the end of 2021 and now owns Ducati's official satellite team, any hopes of reconciliation have remained elusive.

At Mugello this year, after Marquez won, Ducati team boss Davide Tardozzi was angered by Italian fans booing him. It was a response to their loyalty towards Rossi.

Tardozzi urged Marquez and Rossi to finally shake hands and end the grudge.

Meanwhile, after moving to the factory Ducati squad this season, Marquez is on course to finally equal Rossi’s tally of seven premier-class world championships.

However, Rossi’s 89 wins remains a far tougher target, with Marquez recently surpassing Giacomo Agostini’s 68-win milestone in Germany.

“I didn't know how many victories Agostini and Valentino had… Reaching 89? I see it as difficult. Reaching seven MotoGP world championships? I see it as easier,” Marquez admitted.

Marquez, 32, has a Ducati contract until the end of 2026.

Alongside him in the factory Ducati garage this season is Pecco Bagnaia, Rossi's protege.

Bagnaia became the first graduate of the VR46 academy to become MotoGP champion in 2022 before retaining his title the year after.

But Bagnaia has found this year's bike harder to tame than teammate Marquez.

Carlo Pernat told MOW that Rossi views signing Pedro Acosta as a way to 'prevent' Marquez reaching a 10th world title.

“I think Vale can see in Pedro Acosta what Marc Marquez was for him: the young opponent who will prevent the great champion from reaching ten titles," Pernat said.

But whilst a VR46 seat remains officially open, with Franco Morbidelli out of contract, Acosta is reported to be staying at Red Bull KTM.