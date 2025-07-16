One MotoGP team had no riders available at the last race, but now…

Enea Bastianini will rejoin the Tech3 KTM team at Brno, after missing the German round through illness.

Enea Bastianini's bike, 2025 German MotoGP
Enea Bastianini's bike, 2025 German MotoGP

After missing last weekend’s German MotoGP due to appendicitis, Enea Bastianini is ready to return to action in this weekend’s Brno round.

"Enea Bastianini was released from hospital last weekend, and he is now fully focused on getting back to full shape for this weekend,” said Tech3 KTM team manager Nicolas Goyon.

“We will of course have to understand his physical condition, and if all the lights are green, he will carry on the job initiated in Mugello and Assen.”

While Bastianini never made the trip to Germany, team-mate Maverick Vinales was then injured in Saturday’s wet qualifying, meaning no Tech3 riders were on the grid.

With Vinales recovering from surgery, Bastianini is due to ride alongside KTM test rider Pol Espargaro for the first Czech Republic MotoGP since 2020.

"I feel much better!” said Bastianini.

“It was really tough for me to remain in bed for so long and unable to join the team at the German Grand Prix, but I gave myself the time to recover properly in order to arrive in Brno in good shape.

“I am excited to reunite with the team and get back to work! It will be the first time for me on a MotoGP bike in Brno, and for many of us to be fair.

“It is going to be interesting to see how we manage the weekend!"

Bastianini's return, combined with replacements for Vinales and LCR Honda’s Somkiat Chantra (Takaaki Nakagami), the remaining question mark is over VR46's Franco Morbidelli, who injured his shoulder in the Sprint and withdrew from the grand prix.

KTM won the 2020 Brno round, with Brad Binder, for the RC16's first premier-class win.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

