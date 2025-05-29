Thursday Isle of Man TT qualifying cancelled

Qualifying 2 at TT 2025 has been canned due to poor weather

Michael Dunlop, Milwaukee Ducati, 2025 Isle of Man TT
Michael Dunlop, Milwaukee Ducati, 2025 Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT

Thursday evening’s qualifying for the 2025 Isle of Man TT has been cancelled by the Clerk of the Course due to poor weather on the island.

The 2025 Isle of Man TT schedule has already been impacted by poor weather, with Monday’s free practice limited to just a single speed controlled lap for the newcomers.

Running was held in iffy conditions on Tuesday, but timed qualifying didn’t begin until Wednesday evening under much better weather.

Qualifying had been due to continue on Thursday evening with all five classes getting laps, with organisers sounding more hopeful of running taking place earlier this afternoon as the forecast improved “better than expected”.

However, at just after 4pm GMT, the Clerk of the Course announced that Thursday evening’s running has been shelved.

A revised schedule for Friday has been issued, with a road closure contingency activated to allow sessions in the evening. 

Qualifying will begin at 1pm GMT on Friday and run till roads open at 4:40pm, before more sessions from 6:30pm.

The brief statement from the TT read: “The Clerk of the Course has confirmed this evening’s qualifying session has been cancelled due to weather conditions."

Thursday’s qualifying was topped by Honda rider Dean Harrison, who clocked an impressive 133.069mph on his Superbike.

That is the fastest ever lap registered in the first qualifying session in TT history.

Davey Todd topped the Superstock standings, while 29-time TT winner Michael Dunlop led the Supersport times on his Ducati.

Rob Hodson was fastest in Supertwin, while Ryan and Callum Crowe topped the Sidecar class with a 118mph lap from a standing start.

The Sidecars have so far had just one time lap this week as their session was cut short on Thursday due to fading visibility over the mountain section.

Qualifying is due to conclude on Friday before racing begins on Saturday and Sunday.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

