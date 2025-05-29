John McGuinness confident “lap times will come” at 2025 Isle of Man TT

23-time TT winner reflects on first qualifying

John McGuinness, Honda Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
John McGuinness, Honda Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT

Honda’s John McGuinness says he is riding with “no pressure” and is confident “the lap times will come” following first qualifying at the 2025 Isle of Man TT.

The first timed running of the 2025 Isle of Man TT took place on Wednesday evening, after rain on Monday led to only one untimed lap and Tuesday’s sessions were kept as untimed.

Honda came out the blocks swinging on its Superbike with Dean Harrison on Wednesday evening, who made history by setting fastest ever qualifying one lap at a staggering 133.069mph.

He was second-fastest behind Davey Todd in the Superstock category and was second behind Michael Dunlop in Supersport.

Team-mate John McGuinness completed three laps on Wednesday, with his best a 128.031mph on his Superbike. The 23-time TT winner is only racing Superbike and Superstock this year.

Reflecting on his qualifying on Wednesday, McGuinness told TT+: “Good, yeah, three laps under my belt again.

“Got two on the Superbike, one on the stocker. They’re both going great, but when I dropped the clutch to the bottom of Bray Hill the world was going by pretty quick!

“But, as a team as a whole, Dean’s flying. He’s really enjoying himself steaming around at big speeds, and I’m just enjoying myself with no pressure.

“It will come, the lap times will come for me; I’ve just got to be a bit more patient. But the track out there is good, it’s rubbered in nicely.”

Dean Harrison, Honda Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
Dean Harrison, Honda Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT

Dean Harrison’s speed “unreal”, raves Honda TT boss

Harrison hasn’t won a big bike race at the TT since the 2019 Senior TT, when he rode a Kawasaki.

The three-time winner enjoyed a strong North West 200 earlier in May with five podiums and has been competitive in British Supersport on the Honda CBR600.

Honda team boss Havier Beltran says Harrison “means business” this year and branded his 133mph effort on his Superbike as “unbelievable”.

“The pace is unreal,” he said.

“For Dean to go out there on that lap, unbelievable really. He means business this year.

“He’s been doing really well in testing. He’s been doing great in Supersport back in the UK, taking it to Kennedy.

“It’s been quite impressive. Like we’ve said all along, Dean’s had podiums at the North West in five out of six races, he means business here and we just need to keep that momentum going, make sure we keep everything right and performing right and the bike’s good.”

Qualifying is due to continue on Thursday evening, though uncertain weather may cause a schedule alteration. The Clerk of the Course will issue an update at 3pm GMT.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
32m ago
Lando Norris dismisses “silly” title race narrative: “We’re racing Max every weekend”
Lando Norris
F1 News
36m ago
F1 flexi-wing clampdown won’t affect teams as much as people claim, says Carlos Sainz
Williams front wing
F1 News
1h ago
Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto back Alpine’s title aspirations for F1’s new rules era
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
F1 News
1h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Gabriel Bortoleto on his ‘clear the air’ chat with Helmut Marko
Gabriel Bortoleto
F1 News
2h ago
Liam Lawson on Yuki Tsunoda’s F1 struggles: It doesn’t make it any better for me
Liam Lawson, Red Bull

More News

RR News
2h ago
John McGuinness confident “lap times will come” at 2025 Isle of Man TT
John McGuinness, Honda Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
F1 News
3h ago
Alex Albon reveals George Russell picked ‘most expensive thing’ in post-Monaco dinner
Alex Albon
WSBK News
3h ago
World Superbike winner back in top class with Yamaha
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, World Superbikes
IndyCar News
3h ago
Pato O’Ward’ “feeling bad for fans” after “boring” Indy 500
Pato O'Ward, McLaren
F1 News
4h ago
Red Bull told ‘they’ve still got the wrong driver’ as questions raised over Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda