John McGuinness confident “lap times will come” at 2025 Isle of Man TT

Honda’s John McGuinness says he is riding with “no pressure” and is confident “the lap times will come” following first qualifying at the 2025 Isle of Man TT.

The first timed running of the 2025 Isle of Man TT took place on Wednesday evening, after rain on Monday led to only one untimed lap and Tuesday’s sessions were kept as untimed.

Honda came out the blocks swinging on its Superbike with Dean Harrison on Wednesday evening, who made history by setting fastest ever qualifying one lap at a staggering 133.069mph.

He was second-fastest behind Davey Todd in the Superstock category and was second behind Michael Dunlop in Supersport.

Team-mate John McGuinness completed three laps on Wednesday, with his best a 128.031mph on his Superbike. The 23-time TT winner is only racing Superbike and Superstock this year.

Reflecting on his qualifying on Wednesday, McGuinness told TT+: “Good, yeah, three laps under my belt again.

“Got two on the Superbike, one on the stocker. They’re both going great, but when I dropped the clutch to the bottom of Bray Hill the world was going by pretty quick!

“But, as a team as a whole, Dean’s flying. He’s really enjoying himself steaming around at big speeds, and I’m just enjoying myself with no pressure.

“It will come, the lap times will come for me; I’ve just got to be a bit more patient. But the track out there is good, it’s rubbered in nicely.”

Dean Harrison, Honda Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT © Isle of Man TT

Dean Harrison’s speed “unreal”, raves Honda TT boss

Harrison hasn’t won a big bike race at the TT since the 2019 Senior TT, when he rode a Kawasaki.

The three-time winner enjoyed a strong North West 200 earlier in May with five podiums and has been competitive in British Supersport on the Honda CBR600.

Honda team boss Havier Beltran says Harrison “means business” this year and branded his 133mph effort on his Superbike as “unbelievable”.

“The pace is unreal,” he said.

“For Dean to go out there on that lap, unbelievable really. He means business this year.

“He’s been doing really well in testing. He’s been doing great in Supersport back in the UK, taking it to Kennedy.

“It’s been quite impressive. Like we’ve said all along, Dean’s had podiums at the North West in five out of six races, he means business here and we just need to keep that momentum going, make sure we keep everything right and performing right and the bike’s good.”

Qualifying is due to continue on Thursday evening, though uncertain weather may cause a schedule alteration. The Clerk of the Course will issue an update at 3pm GMT.