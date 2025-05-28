2025 Isle of Man TT: Wednesday qualifying results

Results from Wednesday 28 May qualifying at the 2025 Isle of Man TT

Dean Harrison, Honda Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
Dean Harrison, Honda Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT

The first timed qualifying for the 2025 Isle of Man TT got underway on 28 May, with Dean Harrison leading the field with the fastest lap on his Honda Superbike. 

After Monday's running was called off due to poor weather and Tuesday's sessions were untimed, qualifying began properly on Wednesday under much better conditions. 

Dean Harrison was fastest on his Honda Superbike with an impressive lap of 133.069mph, with 8TEN Racing's Peter Hickman following him on his BMW in class. 

2025 Isle of Man TT: Wednesday Superbike qualifying results

PositionRiderBikeLap
1Dean HarrisonHonda133.069mph
2Peter HickmanBMW131.076mph
3Davey ToddBMW130.402mph
4Michael DunlopBMW129.975mph
5Nathan HarrisonHonda128.825mph
6Shaun AndersonSuzuki128.14mph
7John McGuinnessHonda128.031mph
8Rob HodsonHonda127.491mph
9David JohnsonKawasaki127.238mph
10Josh BrookesHonda126.886mph
11James HillierHonda126.87mph
12Phillip CroweBMW126.406mph
13Conor CumminsBMW125.183mph
14Erno KostamoBMW123.213mph

2025 Isle of Man TT: Wednesday Superstock qualifying results

In the Superstock class, last year's class winner Davey Todd put his 8TEN Racing BMW top of the times. 

Dean Harrison once again factored at the sharp end, with Michael Dunlop faster on his Superstock BMW on Wednesday evening than he was on his Superbike. 

PositionRiderBikeLap
1Davey ToddBMW131.231mph
2Dean HarrisonHonda131.098mph
3Michael DunlopBMW130.387mph
4Dominic HerbertsonHonda129.257mph
5Paul JordanHonda128.055mph
6Conor CumminsBMW128.041mph
7Mike BrowneBMW127.907mph
8Ian HutchinsonBMW127.184mph
9James HindHonda127.059mph
10Nathan HarrisonHonda126.469mph
11James HillierHonda126.186mph
12John McGuinnessHonda126.15mph
13Josh BrookesHonda125.948mph
14Shaun AndersonHonda125.337mph
15Brian McCormackBMW125.013mph
16Michael EvansHonda124.96mph
17Michael SweeneyBMW124.012mph
18Jonathan GoetschyBMW123.725mph
19Darryl TweedYamaha123.558mph
20Allann VenterBMW123.275mph
Michael Dunlop, Milwaukee Ducati, 2025 Isle of Man TT
Michael Dunlop, Milwaukee Ducati, 2025 Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT

2025 Isle of Man TT: Wednesday Supersport qualifying

The Supersport class was topped by Michael Dunlop in his factory-spec Ducati, though the 29-time TT winner didn't look totally comfortable on the V2 Panigale this evening. 

Dean Harrison, who is racing British Supersport this year, was Dunlop's nearest rival in what is shaping up to be once again an intensely competitive class. 

PositionRiderBikeLap
1Michael DunlopDucati127.181mph
2Dean HarrisonHonda126.436mph
3James HillierKawasaki124.596mph
4Davey ToddHonda124.238mph
5Peter HickmanTriumph124.085mph
6Mike BrowneYamaha123.998mph
7Paul JordanHonda123.742mph
8James HindSuzuki122.584mph
9Nathan HarrisonHonda122.208mph
10Michael EvansTriumph122.184mph
11Josh BrookesHonda121.921mph
12David JohnsonKawasaki121.788mph
13Dominic HerbertsonHonda121.541mph
14Ian HutchinsonYamaha121.39mph
15Joey ThompsonYamaha121.124mph
16Shaun AndersonSuzuki120.836mph
17Gary JohnsonSuzuki120.795mph
18Conor CumminsDucati120.679mph
19Jonathan GoetschyDucati120.66mph
20Baz FurberKawasaki119.993mph

2025 Isle of Man TT: Wednesday Supertwin qualifying

In the Supertwin class, Rob Hodson led the way from Michael Dunlop, while Peter Hickman appeared to encounter an issue late in his only lap on his Swan Yamaha.

PositionRiderBikeLap
1Rob HodsonPaton119.521mph
2Michael DunlopPaton119.068mph
3Michael EvansKawasaki118.646mph
4Mike BrowneKawasaki118.579mph
5Davey ToddPaton117.634mph
6Peter HickmanYamaha116.718mph
7Stefano BonettiPaton118.579mph
8Adam McLeanYamaha116.381mph
9Baz FurberYamaha116.05,ph
10Tom WeedenAprilia115.896mph
11Joe YeardsleyAprilia115.846mph
12Paul JordanAprilia115.075mph
13Allann VenterKawasaki114.871mph
14Michael RutterYamaha114.768mph
15Andrea MajolaPaton114.714mph
16Martin MorrisAprilia113.531mph
17Michael RussellAprilia113.384mph
18Marcus SimpsonKawasaki112.929mph
19Darryl TweedAprilia112.769mph
20Chris MooreKawasaki112.19mph

 

Ryan, Callum Crowe, 2025 Isle of Man TT
Ryan, Callum Crowe, 2025 Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT

2025 Isle of Man TT: Wednesday Sidecar qualifying

The Sidecars were the last class on track on Wednesday evening, though their session was restricted to a single lap due to deteriorating visibility over the mountain. 

Last year's class winners Ryan and Callum Crowe led the way with an impressive 118mph lap.

PositionOutfitLap
1Ryan Crowe/Callum Crowe118.797mph
2Lee Crawford/Scott Hardie113.742mph
3Lewis Blackstock/Oscar Lawrence112.975mph
4Ben Birchall/Patrick Rosney112.821mph
5Todd Ellis/Emmanuelle Clement108.932mph
6Gary Gibson/Daryl Gibson107.51mph
7Robert Dawson/Matthew Sims107.043mph
8Greg Lambert/Andrew Haynes106.706mph
9John Saunders/Vicky Cooke106.593mph
10Steve Ramsden/Mathew Ramsden106.204mph
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

