2025 Isle of Man TT: Wednesday qualifying results
Results from Wednesday 28 May qualifying at the 2025 Isle of Man TT
The first timed qualifying for the 2025 Isle of Man TT got underway on 28 May, with Dean Harrison leading the field with the fastest lap on his Honda Superbike.
After Monday's running was called off due to poor weather and Tuesday's sessions were untimed, qualifying began properly on Wednesday under much better conditions.
Dean Harrison was fastest on his Honda Superbike with an impressive lap of 133.069mph, with 8TEN Racing's Peter Hickman following him on his BMW in class.
2025 Isle of Man TT: Wednesday Superbike qualifying results
|Position
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap
|1
|Dean Harrison
|Honda
|133.069mph
|2
|Peter Hickman
|BMW
|131.076mph
|3
|Davey Todd
|BMW
|130.402mph
|4
|Michael Dunlop
|BMW
|129.975mph
|5
|Nathan Harrison
|Honda
|128.825mph
|6
|Shaun Anderson
|Suzuki
|128.14mph
|7
|John McGuinness
|Honda
|128.031mph
|8
|Rob Hodson
|Honda
|127.491mph
|9
|David Johnson
|Kawasaki
|127.238mph
|10
|Josh Brookes
|Honda
|126.886mph
|11
|James Hillier
|Honda
|126.87mph
|12
|Phillip Crowe
|BMW
|126.406mph
|13
|Conor Cummins
|BMW
|125.183mph
|14
|Erno Kostamo
|BMW
|123.213mph
2025 Isle of Man TT: Wednesday Superstock qualifying results
In the Superstock class, last year's class winner Davey Todd put his 8TEN Racing BMW top of the times.
Dean Harrison once again factored at the sharp end, with Michael Dunlop faster on his Superstock BMW on Wednesday evening than he was on his Superbike.
|Position
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap
|1
|Davey Todd
|BMW
|131.231mph
|2
|Dean Harrison
|Honda
|131.098mph
|3
|Michael Dunlop
|BMW
|130.387mph
|4
|Dominic Herbertson
|Honda
|129.257mph
|5
|Paul Jordan
|Honda
|128.055mph
|6
|Conor Cummins
|BMW
|128.041mph
|7
|Mike Browne
|BMW
|127.907mph
|8
|Ian Hutchinson
|BMW
|127.184mph
|9
|James Hind
|Honda
|127.059mph
|10
|Nathan Harrison
|Honda
|126.469mph
|11
|James Hillier
|Honda
|126.186mph
|12
|John McGuinness
|Honda
|126.15mph
|13
|Josh Brookes
|Honda
|125.948mph
|14
|Shaun Anderson
|Honda
|125.337mph
|15
|Brian McCormack
|BMW
|125.013mph
|16
|Michael Evans
|Honda
|124.96mph
|17
|Michael Sweeney
|BMW
|124.012mph
|18
|Jonathan Goetschy
|BMW
|123.725mph
|19
|Darryl Tweed
|Yamaha
|123.558mph
|20
|Allann Venter
|BMW
|123.275mph
2025 Isle of Man TT: Wednesday Supersport qualifying
The Supersport class was topped by Michael Dunlop in his factory-spec Ducati, though the 29-time TT winner didn't look totally comfortable on the V2 Panigale this evening.
Dean Harrison, who is racing British Supersport this year, was Dunlop's nearest rival in what is shaping up to be once again an intensely competitive class.
|Position
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap
|1
|Michael Dunlop
|Ducati
|127.181mph
|2
|Dean Harrison
|Honda
|126.436mph
|3
|James Hillier
|Kawasaki
|124.596mph
|4
|Davey Todd
|Honda
|124.238mph
|5
|Peter Hickman
|Triumph
|124.085mph
|6
|Mike Browne
|Yamaha
|123.998mph
|7
|Paul Jordan
|Honda
|123.742mph
|8
|James Hind
|Suzuki
|122.584mph
|9
|Nathan Harrison
|Honda
|122.208mph
|10
|Michael Evans
|Triumph
|122.184mph
|11
|Josh Brookes
|Honda
|121.921mph
|12
|David Johnson
|Kawasaki
|121.788mph
|13
|Dominic Herbertson
|Honda
|121.541mph
|14
|Ian Hutchinson
|Yamaha
|121.39mph
|15
|Joey Thompson
|Yamaha
|121.124mph
|16
|Shaun Anderson
|Suzuki
|120.836mph
|17
|Gary Johnson
|Suzuki
|120.795mph
|18
|Conor Cummins
|Ducati
|120.679mph
|19
|Jonathan Goetschy
|Ducati
|120.66mph
|20
|Baz Furber
|Kawasaki
|119.993mph
2025 Isle of Man TT: Wednesday Supertwin qualifying
In the Supertwin class, Rob Hodson led the way from Michael Dunlop, while Peter Hickman appeared to encounter an issue late in his only lap on his Swan Yamaha.
|Position
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap
|1
|Rob Hodson
|Paton
|119.521mph
|2
|Michael Dunlop
|Paton
|119.068mph
|3
|Michael Evans
|Kawasaki
|118.646mph
|4
|Mike Browne
|Kawasaki
|118.579mph
|5
|Davey Todd
|Paton
|117.634mph
|6
|Peter Hickman
|Yamaha
|116.718mph
|7
|Stefano Bonetti
|Paton
|118.579mph
|8
|Adam McLean
|Yamaha
|116.381mph
|9
|Baz Furber
|Yamaha
|116.05,ph
|10
|Tom Weeden
|Aprilia
|115.896mph
|11
|Joe Yeardsley
|Aprilia
|115.846mph
|12
|Paul Jordan
|Aprilia
|115.075mph
|13
|Allann Venter
|Kawasaki
|114.871mph
|14
|Michael Rutter
|Yamaha
|114.768mph
|15
|Andrea Majola
|Paton
|114.714mph
|16
|Martin Morris
|Aprilia
|113.531mph
|17
|Michael Russell
|Aprilia
|113.384mph
|18
|Marcus Simpson
|Kawasaki
|112.929mph
|19
|Darryl Tweed
|Aprilia
|112.769mph
|20
|Chris Moore
|Kawasaki
|112.19mph
2025 Isle of Man TT: Wednesday Sidecar qualifying
The Sidecars were the last class on track on Wednesday evening, though their session was restricted to a single lap due to deteriorating visibility over the mountain.
Last year's class winners Ryan and Callum Crowe led the way with an impressive 118mph lap.
|Position
|Outfit
|Lap
|1
|Ryan Crowe/Callum Crowe
|118.797mph
|2
|Lee Crawford/Scott Hardie
|113.742mph
|3
|Lewis Blackstock/Oscar Lawrence
|112.975mph
|4
|Ben Birchall/Patrick Rosney
|112.821mph
|5
|Todd Ellis/Emmanuelle Clement
|108.932mph
|6
|Gary Gibson/Daryl Gibson
|107.51mph
|7
|Robert Dawson/Matthew Sims
|107.043mph
|8
|Greg Lambert/Andrew Haynes
|106.706mph
|9
|John Saunders/Vicky Cooke
|106.593mph
|10
|Steve Ramsden/Mathew Ramsden
|106.204mph