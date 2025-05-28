2025 Isle of Man TT: Wednesday qualifying results

The first timed qualifying for the 2025 Isle of Man TT got underway on 28 May, with Dean Harrison leading the field with the fastest lap on his Honda Superbike.

After Monday's running was called off due to poor weather and Tuesday's sessions were untimed, qualifying began properly on Wednesday under much better conditions.

Dean Harrison was fastest on his Honda Superbike with an impressive lap of 133.069mph, with 8TEN Racing's Peter Hickman following him on his BMW in class.

2025 Isle of Man TT: Wednesday Superbike qualifying results

Position Rider Bike Lap 1 Dean Harrison Honda 133.069mph 2 Peter Hickman BMW 131.076mph 3 Davey Todd BMW 130.402mph 4 Michael Dunlop BMW 129.975mph 5 Nathan Harrison Honda 128.825mph 6 Shaun Anderson Suzuki 128.14mph 7 John McGuinness Honda 128.031mph 8 Rob Hodson Honda 127.491mph 9 David Johnson Kawasaki 127.238mph 10 Josh Brookes Honda 126.886mph 11 James Hillier Honda 126.87mph 12 Phillip Crowe BMW 126.406mph 13 Conor Cummins BMW 125.183mph 14 Erno Kostamo BMW 123.213mph

2025 Isle of Man TT: Wednesday Superstock qualifying results

In the Superstock class, last year's class winner Davey Todd put his 8TEN Racing BMW top of the times.

Dean Harrison once again factored at the sharp end, with Michael Dunlop faster on his Superstock BMW on Wednesday evening than he was on his Superbike.

Position Rider Bike Lap 1 Davey Todd BMW 131.231mph 2 Dean Harrison Honda 131.098mph 3 Michael Dunlop BMW 130.387mph 4 Dominic Herbertson Honda 129.257mph 5 Paul Jordan Honda 128.055mph 6 Conor Cummins BMW 128.041mph 7 Mike Browne BMW 127.907mph 8 Ian Hutchinson BMW 127.184mph 9 James Hind Honda 127.059mph 10 Nathan Harrison Honda 126.469mph 11 James Hillier Honda 126.186mph 12 John McGuinness Honda 126.15mph 13 Josh Brookes Honda 125.948mph 14 Shaun Anderson Honda 125.337mph 15 Brian McCormack BMW 125.013mph 16 Michael Evans Honda 124.96mph 17 Michael Sweeney BMW 124.012mph 18 Jonathan Goetschy BMW 123.725mph 19 Darryl Tweed Yamaha 123.558mph 20 Allann Venter BMW 123.275mph

Michael Dunlop, Milwaukee Ducati, 2025 Isle of Man TT © Isle of Man TT

2025 Isle of Man TT: Wednesday Supersport qualifying

The Supersport class was topped by Michael Dunlop in his factory-spec Ducati, though the 29-time TT winner didn't look totally comfortable on the V2 Panigale this evening.

Dean Harrison, who is racing British Supersport this year, was Dunlop's nearest rival in what is shaping up to be once again an intensely competitive class.

Position Rider Bike Lap 1 Michael Dunlop Ducati 127.181mph 2 Dean Harrison Honda 126.436mph 3 James Hillier Kawasaki 124.596mph 4 Davey Todd Honda 124.238mph 5 Peter Hickman Triumph 124.085mph 6 Mike Browne Yamaha 123.998mph 7 Paul Jordan Honda 123.742mph 8 James Hind Suzuki 122.584mph 9 Nathan Harrison Honda 122.208mph 10 Michael Evans Triumph 122.184mph 11 Josh Brookes Honda 121.921mph 12 David Johnson Kawasaki 121.788mph 13 Dominic Herbertson Honda 121.541mph 14 Ian Hutchinson Yamaha 121.39mph 15 Joey Thompson Yamaha 121.124mph 16 Shaun Anderson Suzuki 120.836mph 17 Gary Johnson Suzuki 120.795mph 18 Conor Cummins Ducati 120.679mph 19 Jonathan Goetschy Ducati 120.66mph 20 Baz Furber Kawasaki 119.993mph

2025 Isle of Man TT: Wednesday Supertwin qualifying

In the Supertwin class, Rob Hodson led the way from Michael Dunlop, while Peter Hickman appeared to encounter an issue late in his only lap on his Swan Yamaha.

Position Rider Bike Lap 1 Rob Hodson Paton 119.521mph 2 Michael Dunlop Paton 119.068mph 3 Michael Evans Kawasaki 118.646mph 4 Mike Browne Kawasaki 118.579mph 5 Davey Todd Paton 117.634mph 6 Peter Hickman Yamaha 116.718mph 7 Stefano Bonetti Paton 118.579mph 8 Adam McLean Yamaha 116.381mph 9 Baz Furber Yamaha 116.05,ph 10 Tom Weeden Aprilia 115.896mph 11 Joe Yeardsley Aprilia 115.846mph 12 Paul Jordan Aprilia 115.075mph 13 Allann Venter Kawasaki 114.871mph 14 Michael Rutter Yamaha 114.768mph 15 Andrea Majola Paton 114.714mph 16 Martin Morris Aprilia 113.531mph 17 Michael Russell Aprilia 113.384mph 18 Marcus Simpson Kawasaki 112.929mph 19 Darryl Tweed Aprilia 112.769mph 20 Chris Moore Kawasaki 112.19mph

Ryan, Callum Crowe, 2025 Isle of Man TT © Isle of Man TT

2025 Isle of Man TT: Wednesday Sidecar qualifying

The Sidecars were the last class on track on Wednesday evening, though their session was restricted to a single lap due to deteriorating visibility over the mountain.

Last year's class winners Ryan and Callum Crowe led the way with an impressive 118mph lap.