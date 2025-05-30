John McGuinness warns Isle of Man TT rivals: “I’ve got no secrets…”

John McGuinness "not too worried about showing anybody around"

John McGuinness
John McGuinness

John McGuinness insists he’s happy for less experienced riders to follow him around the Isle of Man TT.

The 23-time winner is back on the Mountain Course at the age of 53 this week.

After a weather-hit first few days, Honda rider McGuinness was able to put some lap times on the board on Friday.

But it was Paul Jordan following him closely which caught the eye - but McGuinness welcomes the close attention.

“Paul might get my job! You never know,” he teased.

“I had a steady first lap, but he was right there. I thought: ‘Do you know what, I’ll have a go on the second lap…’

“He followed me all the way around. I’m not too worried about showing anybody around here anymore!

“I’ve got no secrets, really.

“He’s a good rider, a professional rider in a good team.

“We’ll bring these riders on, if we can.”

McGuinness insists that being back at the TT conjures up similar feelings to many years ago.

“I am really, really nervous. I always do,” he said.

“It’s the big #1 plate on the Honda. There is expectation. Not from the team, but I put a bit of pressure on myself.

“That’s the Isle of Man.”

Dean Harrison shining at Isle of Man TT

McGuinness was eighth-fastest in Superbike qualifying with a 128.386mph lap.

But McGuinness’ teammate Dean Harrison has stolen the show so far.

Harrison set the fastest-ever qualifying lap on Wednesday, then on Friday continued his red-hot form.

He was fastest in the Supersport class on a Honda, and in the Superstock class on a BMW.

Harrison said about his Supersport bike: “I ride this bike week-in week-out so I know it well.

“We’re making changes to make it steer under drive. We have made big changes. Made a massive step.

“The conditions are good, I thought it would be damp. I got a nice lap on Lap 2 which gave us a good direction.”

In the Superbike class, he was seventh, marginally faster than McGuinness. The top Honda was Nathan Harrison who didn’t get a factory Honda ride this year.

Dean Harrison admitted: “The 600cc is such a different thing it’s hard to have a transition.

“The big bike is the most difficult at the moment, it’s a bit lively. John has had a similar thing.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

