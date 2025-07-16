Martin Brundle reveals verdict on Brad Pitt’s driving after McLaren F1 test

Martin Brundle has his say on Brad Pitt's skills behind the wheel of an F1 car.

Brad Pitt driving McLaren's MCL60
Brad Pitt driving McLaren's MCL60

Martin Brundle was left impressed by Brad Pitt’s driving in his first experience of a real F1 car.

Hollywood actor Pitt underwent training to pilot a modified F2 car for his role as Sonny Hayes in F1 The Movie but the 61-year-old had never driven an actual F1 car.

That changed when he was given his first taste of F1 machinery behind the wheel of McLaren’s 2023 challenger in Austin during a private test day offered by CEO Zak Brown.

Former F1 driver turned pundit and commentator Brundle shared the outing with Pitt.

"He [Pitt] was good, he was solid out there. It's not easy to just jump in. There's a lot going on,” Brundle told Sky Sports F1.

"It was a magnificent experience, and I thought Brad was a lovely bloke who did a great job in there.

"I asked him if he fancied a bit of racing and he'd obviously thought about it, he was like, 'I'm not sure about the side-to-side, the wheel-to-wheel racing.’"

Brundle added: "He was impressive. It was my 73rd F1 car, it was his first, and he didn't crash it.

"There was a point when I was getting a briefing on how to start it up and which clutch paddle to pull and all that, and he just pulled up a chair and just sat and listened, because he just wanted to know more and more.

"It was one of the best days of my tv career, no it wasn't, it was the best!”

Brown was impressed by the feedback provided by 66-year-old Brundle.

"It was our pleasure. We knew you'd bring her back in one piece,” Brown told Brundle.

"Andrea and I were speaking about it the other day, and some of the feedback you gave us on driver mindset stuff was quite interesting and quite useful, so we got value out of it ourself as well.

"There's a reason why Martin got paid to go motor racing, but I would say that Brad did an awesome job, and he was very serious about it.

"I talked to him afterwards, he wanted to look at his data. I think Brad's a better actor than racing driver, but in all seriousness, he did a very good job.”

Brad Pitt 'hurt' to miss out on 200mph

Pitt clocked a top speed of 197mph on the back straight at COTA but was left gutted to be just shy of hitting 200mph.

“I got to hit 197mph this week. I really wanted to hit 200. You know, it hurts me a little bit – three miles per hour short on the straight,” Pitt told the Beyond The Grid podcast.

“I've just never experienced anything that's just, more feeling of presence in my life. You're so focused, but you're not white knuckling. You're just in this sublime groove. It is really extraordinary.

“I try to explain this feeling of downforce, and I fail every time because you try to say like a rollercoaster, but that's not even right, because you feel the fulcrum point underneath you – you're in it.

“I was in an aerobatic plane once, and it's the closest thing, but still this thing. This is such a unique feeling and an absolute high. I'm still on a high, I really am. I'm just still on a high.

“And I can't thank Zak Brown and the team [enough]. I spent the day out with Lando [Norris] – just what a high, what a high."

In this article

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
2m ago
Aprilia boss asked tough question about pecking order as Jorge Martin returns
Jorge Martin
MotoGP News
11m ago
Franco Morbidelli out of Brno MotoGP: “Difficult to take decisions like this”
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 German MotoGP
F1 News
31m ago
How Lewis Hamilton plans to put his ‘DNA’ in 2026 Ferrari F1 car
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
39m ago
Jenson Button to leave WEC after 2025 as he hints at future plans
Jenson Button, Cadillac
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jack Miller tipped to avoid MotoGP axe - despite admitting “silly mistakes”
Jack Miller

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha’s ominous verdict that “grippy” Brno is “good for us”
Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, 2025 German MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Bluntly honest feedback on Daniel Ricciardo's chance of a shock F1 2026 return
Daniel Ricciardo
MotoGP News
2h ago
Luca Marini: New Brno tarmac “unbelievable”
Luca Marini, 2025 German MotoGP
F1 News
3h ago
Ex-F1 driver thinks Mercedes have already convinced Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1 News
3h ago
Martin Brundle reveals verdict on Brad Pitt’s driving after McLaren F1 test
Brad Pitt driving McLaren's MCL60