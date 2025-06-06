How to watch 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans: Free live stream, full schedule, TV channels

This is how to watch the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans on June 14-15 from anywhere - including ways to get a free 24 Hours of Le Mans live stream. We’ve also listed the 24 Hours of Le Mans start times below.

The 93rd running of the classic race is finally here.

It is the standout race of the 2025 World Endurance Championship calendar.

Eight manufacturers are in the Hypercar category, with Aston Martin joining Ferrari, Porsche, Toyota, Cadillac, BMW, Alpine and Peugeot.

Ferrari are the team to beat. They are the reigning champions and have also dominated the earliest rounds this year.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans entry list shows the big name drivers, including Jenson Button and Valentino Rossi, taking part. Button is upbeat about Cadillac's chances.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 24 HOURS OF LE MANS FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 24 HOURS OF LE MANS ON FIAWEC.TV

The official WEC streaming channel will have live coverage.

For €17.99 you get every session of the race with ad-free viewing. You receive live timing and onboard cameras too.

You also receive replays, highlights and classic races.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 24 HOURS OF LE MANS IN UK

UK fans can watch the race on Eurosport or Discovery+ in addition to the above options.

24 Hours of Le Mans schedule (local time)

Tuesday 11 June

3:15pm - 4:30pm | Pit Stop Challenge

Wednesday 12 June

10:30am - 11:15 am | Lamborghini Super Trofeo Free Practice

11:45am - 12:45 am | Free Practice for Road to Le Mans Free Practice

2pm - 5pm | Le Mans 24hr Free Practice

5pm - 6:15pm | Lamborghini Super Trofeo Qualifying Practice

7pm - 8pm | Le Mans 24hr Qualifying Practice

8:30pm - 9:30pm | Free Practice 2 for Road to Le Mans

10pm - 12am | Le Mans 24hr Free Practice 2

Thursday 13 June

10:30am - 10:50am | Road to Le Mans Qualifying Practice Session 1

11:05am - 11:25am | Road to Le Mans Qualifying Practice Session 2

12pm - 12:45pm | Fun Cup Qualifying Practice Session

1:15pm - 2pm | Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 1

3pm - 6pm | Le Mans 24hr Free Practice 3

6:30pm - 7:25am | Road to Le Mans Race 1

8pm - 8:30pm | Le Mans 24hr Hyperpole

8:35pm - 9:15pm | Le Mans 24hr Hyperpole Ceremony

10pm - 11pm | Le Mans 24hr Free Practice 4

Friday 14 June

4pm - 7pm | Drivers Parade (in Le Mans town centre)

Saturday 15 June

9:15am - 10am | Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 2

10:35am - 11:30am | Road to Le Mans Race 2

12pm - 12:15pm | Le Mans 24hr Warm-up

1:35pm - 3pm | Le Mans 24hr Grid Walk

3:30pm - 3:50pm | Le Mans 24hr Official Departure Ceremony

4pm | Le Mans 24hr Race Start

Sunday 16 June

4pm | Le Mans 24hr Race Finish

4:15pm | Le Mans 24hr Podium Ceremony