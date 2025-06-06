Jenson Button confident it is “Cadillac’s year” at Le Mans 24 Hours

Despite a tricky run so far in both WEC and IMSA, Jenson Button is optimistic about Cadillac’s prospects at Le Mans.

Jenson Button says 2025 has to be “Cadillac’s year” at the Le Mans 24 Hours, as the General Motors brand seeks its fight outright win in the French endurance classic.

Cadillac is entering four cars in the Hypercar class at Le Mans this time, with its two full-season World Endurance Championship entries supplemented by additional cars from IMSA partners Action Express Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing.

Button, who will share the #38 Caddy with Earl Bamber and Sebastien Bourdais, thinks the American brand has a strong shot at victory in the 93rd running of Le Mans.

The 2009 F1 champion believes Cadillac’s new partnership with Jota for the 2025 WEC makes the American brand the favourite for the race.

He cited the Cadillac’s strong run last year, when Alex Lynn led the race on Sunday afternoon in a Chip Ganassi-entered V-Series.R, as well as Jota’s strong track record in the LMP2 class prior to its step-up to Hypercar, as two key reasons for his enthusiasm.

“It is but if you look at the history of Jota at Le Mans, in a category (LMP2) where all the cars are the same, they have come out on top very often,” Button said during scrutineering on Friday.

“They are very good at understanding how to go racing at Lle Mans, strategy, team work. Our guys work very very hard hours, as we found out last year with fixing the #12 car [after a practice shunt].

“The relationship with Cadillac has been an interesting one. You try to hit the ground running at race one but testing is so limited.

“But there is a very good understanding of the car coming here. The Cadillac was quick here in 2024 and Jota has done a good job over the last few years and with this amount of [driver] talent, it’s Cadillac’s year - it has to be. Cadillac [and] Jota’s.

Button’s comments follow Cadillac scoring its first podium of the 2025 IMSA SportsCar Championship at Detroit, with Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor finishing second in the #10 Wayne Taylor car after a difficult start to the season.

Cadillac and Jota’s nascent partnership in the WEC has yet to yield a podium, but Button and Lynn were briefly running first and second in when they collided just before a safety car restart.