Martin Brundle shares “a conversation I had” about what Max Verstappen will do next

“I think it means he will now stay. I am certain he will now stay at Red Bull for 2026 and see what happens.”

Martin Brundle
Martin Brundle

F1 commentator Martin Brundle is now “certain” that Max Verstappen will drive for Red Bull in 2026.

Verstappen’s F1 future has continued to be a hot topic over the last 12 months.

Mercedes considered approaching Verstappen as a possible Lewis Hamilton for this year.

However, with Verstappen winning his fourth title at Red Bull, he stayed put.

Speculation surrounding Verstappen has continued this year, with Red Bull not in title contention.

In an interview with Sky Sports, George Russell revealed that Mercedes had opened talks with the Verstappen camp.

Mercedes seem closer to a resolution after Toto Wolff told Austrian broadcaster ORF that keeping Russell and Kimi Antonelli is his “priority”.

With Red Bull changing their team principal ahead of this weekend in a shock move to oust Christian Horner, Verstappen seems set to stay at the team in 2026.

Speaking ahead of FP1 at Spa-Francorchamps, Brundle alluded to a conversation in the paddock that informed him that Verstappen will stay at Red Bull.

“Max, yesterday, was like it’s all about having a fast car, I want a fast car,” Brundle explained.

“I think it means he will now stay. I am certain he will now stay at Red Bull for 2026 and see what happens.

“Just a conversation I had last night seemed to confirm that. It’s not diabolical the performance is it? A wet Sunday here, they can win the grand prix.”

Is Verstappen to Mercedes now off the cards?

Verstappen to Mercedes remains a possibility, beyond 2026.

By staying at Red Bull for next year, Verstappen will be able to assess F1’s pecking order under the new regulations.

F1 is introducing vastly different technical regulations, with significant changes to the chassis and engine rules.

As a result, the pecking order is expected to be drastically different.

Paddock murmurings have suggested Mercedes are on track to produce the strongest power unit in 2026.

Verstappen will be able to see which team is in the strongest position before deciding on his future next year. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

