The Hungarian WorldSBK marks the eighth stop on the 2025 World Superbike calendar. FP1 this morning is set to get underway at 10:20 local time.

Toprak Razgatlioglu enters the weekend off the back of six straight wins and with the points lead for the first time since he won the title in October last year.

Nicolo Bulega, on the other hand, comes into Balaton with a points deficit for the first time this season, four points behind Razgatlioglu.

The Balaton Park track is sure to be a talking point this weekend - a new circuit on the calendar and a layout that has generated mixed reviews so far since a production bike test back in June.