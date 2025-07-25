2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

The 2025 F1 season continues with a trip to the legendary Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

There's just eight points between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at the top of the drivers' championship.

The big talking point is still Max Verstappen's F1 future and whether he could join Mercedes.

Ferrari have a major upgrade for this weekend, which is crucial for their chances in the second half of the season.