Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text commentary of sprint qualifying at the 2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix

The 2025 F1 season continues with a trip to the legendary Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

There's just eight points between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at the top of the drivers' championship.

The big talking point is still Max Verstappen's F1 future and whether he could join Mercedes.

Ferrari have a major upgrade for this weekend, which is crucial for their chances in the second half of the season.

25 Jul 2025
16:32
Sprint Qualifying Results

CLICK HERE: The full order from sprint qualifying at Spa

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri
16:28
Top 10

Piastri, Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Ocon, Sainz, Bearman, Gasly, Hadjar and Bortoleto. 

16:27
What a lap from Piastri

He takes pole for the sprint by 0.4s. Norris is six-tenths off in third. 

16:26
Verstappen beats norris

Verstappen goes a tenth ahead.

16:26
Norris

He sets a 1m41.128s. Can Verstappen or Piastri respond? 

16:25
Verstappen fastest in S1

With his skinnier rear wing, Verstappen has gone fastest in sector one. Expect the two McLarens to hit back in the second sector.

16:23
Here we go then

All 10 cars are out on track. 

16:21
No rush to get out on track

It looks like it will be a one-shot shootout for pole.

16:18
SQ3 is underway

The fight to take pole position for the sprint race is on.

16:07
Norris makes it through

Norris puts a time on the board to make it into SQ3.

Out in SQ2: Lawson, Tsunoda, Russell, Alonso and Stroll.

16:06
The track is ramping up

Norris has dropped to 11th but he's on a better lap. 

16:03
Verstappen goes fastest A

A 1m41.583s for Verstappen, 0.2s ahead of Leclerc.

16:01
Piastri lap deleted

Piastri's lap has been deleted for track limits after cutting the corner at the top of Eau Rouge. 

16:00
Big lap from Piastri

Piastri goes 0.4s ahead of Norris after the first runs in SQ2. 

15:56
SQ2 is now underway

After a small delay due to gravel on track, SQ2 is underway. 

15:50
Hamilton out in Q1
15:49
Hamilton

It was a disastrous session for Hamilton, who spun at the final chicane.

Anthony Davidson thinks it might have been a car-related problem which led to his spin.

15:44
Out in SQ1

Albon, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Colapinto and Antonelli.

15:43
Hamilton is out in SQ1

He's out in SQ1 in the upgraded Ferrari. 

15:42
Chequered flag

Hamilton is on a better lap now - can he make it through to SQ2? 

15:40
Two minutes on the clock

In the drop-zone currently: Hamilton, Gasly, Colapinto, Antonelli and Bearman. 

15:39
Strong times from the Aston Martins

Alonso goes fourth, while Stroll is seventh in the order. 

15:37
Piastri back on top

A 1m41.769s for Piastri, 0.2s ahead of Norris.

15:37
A mistake from Antonelli

He spins at the right-hander before the long run down to Blanchimont. That won't do his tyres any good. 

15:36
Poor lap from Hamilton

He only manages eighth-fastest in the Ferrari, 0.7s off Russell. 

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Oscar Piastri relieved to overcome 'little scare' to seal Belgian GP sprint pole
2h ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Experts explain: What caused Lewis Hamilton spin - and why it’s not his fault
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu encounters “dangerous” brake “problem” at Hungarian WorldSBK
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega “struggled” at Hungarian WorldSBK but knows the key to a turnaround
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista pace “quite good” at Hungarian WorldSBK but not enough “to fight for victory”
2h ago
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
Charles Leclerc “felt” Ferrari upgrades but baffled by McLaren’s “huge” pace gap
2h ago
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Gutted Lewis Hamilton says cause of spin was “the first time in my career”
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Practice Results
3h ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025
F1 News
Lando Norris told what his "biggest concern" should be - it's not Max Verstappen
3h ago
Lando Norris, McLaren
F1 News
Laurent Mekies explains why he hung up the phone after Red Bull job offer
3h ago
Laurent Mekies