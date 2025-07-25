2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Live text commentary of sprint qualifying at the 2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix
The 2025 F1 season continues with a trip to the legendary Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.
There's just eight points between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at the top of the drivers' championship.
The big talking point is still Max Verstappen's F1 future and whether he could join Mercedes.
Ferrari have a major upgrade for this weekend, which is crucial for their chances in the second half of the season.
Piastri, Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Ocon, Sainz, Bearman, Gasly, Hadjar and Bortoleto.
He takes pole for the sprint by 0.4s. Norris is six-tenths off in third.
Verstappen goes a tenth ahead.
He sets a 1m41.128s. Can Verstappen or Piastri respond?
With his skinnier rear wing, Verstappen has gone fastest in sector one. Expect the two McLarens to hit back in the second sector.
All 10 cars are out on track.
It looks like it will be a one-shot shootout for pole.
The fight to take pole position for the sprint race is on.
Norris puts a time on the board to make it into SQ3.
Out in SQ2: Lawson, Tsunoda, Russell, Alonso and Stroll.
Norris has dropped to 11th but he's on a better lap.
A 1m41.583s for Verstappen, 0.2s ahead of Leclerc.
Piastri's lap has been deleted for track limits after cutting the corner at the top of Eau Rouge.
Piastri goes 0.4s ahead of Norris after the first runs in SQ2.
After a small delay due to gravel on track, SQ2 is underway.
👉 Hamilton had a spin entering the Bus Stop chicane on his final flying lap #F1#BelgianGPpic.twitter.com/Andx6lfLWv— Formula 1 (@F1) July 25, 2025
It was a disastrous session for Hamilton, who spun at the final chicane.
Anthony Davidson thinks it might have been a car-related problem which led to his spin.
Albon, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Colapinto and Antonelli.
He's out in SQ1 in the upgraded Ferrari.
Hamilton is on a better lap now - can he make it through to SQ2?
In the drop-zone currently: Hamilton, Gasly, Colapinto, Antonelli and Bearman.
Alonso goes fourth, while Stroll is seventh in the order.
A 1m41.769s for Piastri, 0.2s ahead of Norris.
He spins at the right-hander before the long run down to Blanchimont. That won't do his tyres any good.
He only manages eighth-fastest in the Ferrari, 0.7s off Russell.