2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the Belgian Grand Prix, Round 13 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Oscar Piastri sets pace in sole practice session at the 2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix.
|2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m42.022s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m42.426s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m42.526s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m42.598s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m42.972s
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m42.979s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m43.085s
|8
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m43.112s
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m43.120s
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m43.122s
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m43.217s
|12
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m43.261s
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m43.262s
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m43.470s
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m43.478s
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m43.570s
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m43.929s
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m44.492s
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m44.847s
|20
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m45.077s
F1 championship leader Piastri set a searing pace to head the times in the only practice session at Spa-Francorchamps.
The McLaren driver ended up 0.404s ahead of Max Verstappen as Red Bull's new era without Christian Horner begins this weekend in Belgium.
Piastri's teammate and title rival Lando Norris, who has won the last two races, was third, 0.504s behind.
George Russell put his Mercedes fourth ahead of Charles Leclerc in his upgraded Ferrari and Kimi Antonelli.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was a tenth slower than Leclerc as he finished seventh, ahead of Aston Martin duo Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, and Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar, who completed the top-10.
Yuki Tsunoda struggles to get to grips with Red Bull's RB21 show no sign of ending with the Japanese driver ending FP1 down in 18th.
Belgium is hosting the F1 sprint format, with sprint qualifying taking place at 3.30pm UK time.