2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the Belgian Grand Prix, Round 13 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Oscar Piastri sets pace in sole practice session at the 2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix. 

2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m42.022s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m42.426s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m42.526s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m42.598s
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m42.972s
6Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m42.979s
7Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m43.085s
8Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m43.112s
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m43.120s
10Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m43.122s
11Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m43.217s
12Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m43.261s
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m43.262s
14Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m43.470s
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m43.478s
16Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m43.570s
17Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m43.929s
18Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m44.492s
19Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m44.847s
20Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m45.077s

F1 championship leader Piastri set a searing pace to head the times in the only practice session at Spa-Francorchamps. 

The McLaren driver ended up 0.404s ahead of Max Verstappen as Red Bull's new era without Christian Horner begins this weekend in Belgium. 

Piastri's teammate and title rival Lando Norris, who has won the last two races, was third, 0.504s behind.

George Russell put his Mercedes fourth ahead of Charles Leclerc in his upgraded Ferrari and Kimi Antonelli. 

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was a tenth slower than Leclerc as he finished seventh, ahead of Aston Martin duo Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, and Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar, who completed the top-10. 

Yuki Tsunoda struggles to get to grips with Red Bull's RB21 show no sign of ending with the Japanese driver ending FP1 down in 18th.

Belgium is hosting the F1 sprint format, with sprint qualifying taking place at 3.30pm UK time. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

