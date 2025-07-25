2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Oscar Piastri sets pace in sole practice session at the 2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Practice Results (1) 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m42.022s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m42.426s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m42.526s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m42.598s 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m42.972s 6 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m42.979s 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m43.085s 8 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m43.112s 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m43.120s 10 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m43.122s 11 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m43.217s 12 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m43.261s 13 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m43.262s 14 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m43.470s 15 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m43.478s 16 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m43.570s 17 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m43.929s 18 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m44.492s 19 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m44.847s 20 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m45.077s

F1 championship leader Piastri set a searing pace to head the times in the only practice session at Spa-Francorchamps.

The McLaren driver ended up 0.404s ahead of Max Verstappen as Red Bull's new era without Christian Horner begins this weekend in Belgium.

Piastri's teammate and title rival Lando Norris, who has won the last two races, was third, 0.504s behind.

George Russell put his Mercedes fourth ahead of Charles Leclerc in his upgraded Ferrari and Kimi Antonelli.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was a tenth slower than Leclerc as he finished seventh, ahead of Aston Martin duo Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, and Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar, who completed the top-10.

Yuki Tsunoda struggles to get to grips with Red Bull's RB21 show no sign of ending with the Japanese driver ending FP1 down in 18th.

Belgium is hosting the F1 sprint format, with sprint qualifying taking place at 3.30pm UK time.