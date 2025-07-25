Toto Wolff jokes he would be “in the s**t” if Christian Horner ends up at FIA

Toto Wolff opens up on Christian Horner's dismissal from Red Bull.

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner
Toto Wolff and Christian Horner
© XPB Images

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has joked that he would be “in the s**t” if Christian Horner lands a job at the FIA after being sacked as the team principal of Red Bull.

Wolff and Horner have had a frosty relationship over the years, stemming from the intense rivalry between their teams - and drivers Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen - during a titanic title battle in 2021.

The pair often poked fun at each other and made personal jabs, with their strained dynamics becoming a recurring subplot in Netflix’s Drive to Survive series.

Although the tensions between them have eased since 2021, with the pair seen chatting in the paddock a number of times, they are still seen as bitter rivals.

Earlier this month, Horner lost his job as the head-honcho at Red Bull with immediate effect, leaving Wolff as the longest-standing team principal on the current grid.

However, the Austrian believes Horner’s days in F1 aren’t over and expects him to make a return in a different role.

“He was one of the main [characters],” Wolff told Sky TV. 

“First of all, I don’t think he is gone forever.  I think he will pop up in some other function.

“I need to be careful - he could rock up in the FIA, then I’m really in the s***!”

Has Toto Wolff spoken to Christian Horner since Red Bull sack?

Horner had been a part of Red Bull since its inception in 2005 and was instrumental in the team’s success, overseeing four world titles with Sebastian Vettel and four more with Verstappen during his two-decade tenure.

However, he was also seen as somewhat of a pantomime villain and became the subject of a major controversy in 2024 when a female employee accused him of inappropriate behaviour.

Asked if he would miss Horner, the Mercedes chief said: “In a way, yes.

“If you look at him as one of the main protagonists, he was controversial, polarising. He was not soft-washed.

“That was good for the entertainment factor. From that perspective, he is clearly going to be missed.

“His track record speaks for itself.”

Wolff added that he hasn’t spoken to Horner since his exit but intends to do so eventually.

“I didn’t find it appropriate for the time being. But I will do [it],” he revealed.

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Oscar Piastri relieved to overcome 'little scare' to seal Belgian GP sprint pole
2h ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Experts explain: What caused Lewis Hamilton spin - and why it’s not his fault
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu encounters “dangerous” brake “problem” at Hungarian WorldSBK
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega “struggled” at Hungarian WorldSBK but knows the key to a turnaround
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista pace “quite good” at Hungarian WorldSBK but not enough “to fight for victory”
2h ago
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
Charles Leclerc “felt” Ferrari upgrades but baffled by McLaren’s “huge” pace gap
2h ago
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Gutted Lewis Hamilton says cause of spin was “the first time in my career”
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Practice Results
3h ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025
F1 News
Lando Norris told what his "biggest concern" should be - it's not Max Verstappen
3h ago
Lando Norris, McLaren
F1 News
Laurent Mekies explains why he hung up the phone after Red Bull job offer
3h ago
Laurent Mekies