Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has joked that he would be “in the s**t” if Christian Horner lands a job at the FIA after being sacked as the team principal of Red Bull.

Wolff and Horner have had a frosty relationship over the years, stemming from the intense rivalry between their teams - and drivers Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen - during a titanic title battle in 2021.

The pair often poked fun at each other and made personal jabs, with their strained dynamics becoming a recurring subplot in Netflix’s Drive to Survive series.

Although the tensions between them have eased since 2021, with the pair seen chatting in the paddock a number of times, they are still seen as bitter rivals.

Earlier this month, Horner lost his job as the head-honcho at Red Bull with immediate effect, leaving Wolff as the longest-standing team principal on the current grid.

However, the Austrian believes Horner’s days in F1 aren’t over and expects him to make a return in a different role.

“He was one of the main [characters],” Wolff told Sky TV.

“First of all, I don’t think he is gone forever. I think he will pop up in some other function.

“I need to be careful - he could rock up in the FIA, then I’m really in the s***!”

Has Toto Wolff spoken to Christian Horner since Red Bull sack?

Horner had been a part of Red Bull since its inception in 2005 and was instrumental in the team’s success, overseeing four world titles with Sebastian Vettel and four more with Verstappen during his two-decade tenure.

However, he was also seen as somewhat of a pantomime villain and became the subject of a major controversy in 2024 when a female employee accused him of inappropriate behaviour.

Asked if he would miss Horner, the Mercedes chief said: “In a way, yes.

“If you look at him as one of the main protagonists, he was controversial, polarising. He was not soft-washed.

“That was good for the entertainment factor. From that perspective, he is clearly going to be missed.

“His track record speaks for itself.”

Wolff added that he hasn’t spoken to Horner since his exit but intends to do so eventually.

“I didn’t find it appropriate for the time being. But I will do [it],” he revealed.