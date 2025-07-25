Toto Wolff was bluntly asked if he was trying to sign Max Verstappen to force the sacking of Christian Horner by Red Bull.

Earlier this month, Red Bull made a major change to its management structure by firing long-running team principal Horner, with Laurent Mekies being promoted from Racing Bulls to take his place.

Horner and Wolff have had an infamous rivalry dating back to the 2021 season, when their drivers Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton fought tooth-and-neck for the championship.

A number of theories have been put forward regarding Horner’s dismissal, including suggestions that it may be linked to Red Bull’s efforts to keep Verstappen amid mounting interest from Mercedes.

Asked if he flirted with Verstappen as a tactic to oust Horner, Wolff replied: “No. There is much more in the background that we don’t know about at Red Bull, the mothership and the whole constellation.

“In my position as team principal of Mercedes, I need to find out, I need to explore what Max is going to do in the next two years.”

Toto Wolff forced to answer: 'Will you sign Max Verstappen?'

Toto Wolff

Mercedes boss Wolff said signing Verstappen to partner George Russell would have created a line-up as strong but also as risky as Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna at McLaren in the late 1980s.

Wolff has increasingly considered poaching Verstappen from Red Bull in recent months, especially after it emerged the Dutchman has an exit clause that could allow him to switch teams as early as 2026.

Although Mercedes already had a proven race winner in Russell and a young hotshot in Kimi Antonelli, Wolff had maintained that it is his responsibility to speak with any top-tier driver potentially available on the market.

It was only in the build-up to this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix that he suggested that both Russell and Antonelli would be retained next year, saying there won’t be any “surprises” with its 2026 line-up.

Asked if he was still interested in signing Verstappen in the wake of Red Bull dismissing its team principal Christian Horner, Horner told Sky TV: “I think drivers will always seek the quickest car, much more than monetary incentive.

“It’s about being in the quickest car and that’s what Max will do.

“This is all a long shot, farfetched. I want to stay with Kimi and George as it stands.

“But obviously a Russell and Verstappen line-up? That’s Prost and Senna.”

Toto Wolff admits what he told George Russell about Max Verstappen pursuit

Russell, Verstappen

Following the departure of Hamilton at the end of 2024, Russell has picked up the baton at Mercedes, helping the squad battle Ferrari for second in the constructors’ championship.

With Russell winning the Canadian GP and scoring four other podiums in the first part of the season, many believe it’s unfair that the Briton has not yet been handed a new contract for 2026.

However, Wolff made it clear that Russell accepted the situation because Mercedes has always been transparent with him about any contract talks with Verstappen.

“I think he has now triggered the whole media avalanche,” said Wolff.

“Sometimes I am naive but I try to be transparent with the drivers.

“I said to him: ‘I have the obligation of exploring what Max is going to do in the next two years’.

“He came out with it, wanting to show that ‘I am aware, nothing is behind my back, I’m alright with it’.”

When it first emerged that Mercedes was again interested in Verstappen’s services, it was speculated that Russell would be the one losing his job at the Brackley-based team.

However, Russell later claimed that his seat was safe, saying any change for 2026 be on the other side of the garage.

Wolff doesn’t believe the rumours about Mercedes’ driver line-up have had a negative impact on Russell’s performances this year.

“As a driver he is so mature and stable,” said Wolff. “I don’t think it makes any difference in performance.

“I am optimistic he will sleep well over the summer break.”