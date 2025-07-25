Revealed: Why Valentino Rossi advised Kimi Antonelli to ‘say no’

Kimi Antonelli has revealed how advice from MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi has helped him during his rookie F1 season.

The 18-year-old Italian is 12 races into his first grand prix campaign after being selected as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement to partner George Russell at Mercedes for the 2025 season.

Antonelli has already claimed a sprint race pole and maiden podium at the Canadian Grand Prix, but recently suffered a tough run of races during the European leg of the season.

Antonelli’s prodigious talent means he could be the next motorsport superstar from Italy, where Rossi is still adored.

In between the Chinese and Japanese Grands Prix earlier this year, Antonelli and Rossi enjoyed a day karting together.

Valentino Rossi's words of wisdom revealed

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Crash.net and RACER ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, Antonelli opened up about the role the seven-time MotoGP champion has played in supporting him.

“I went to the ranch a couple of times and this year we went karting together. He's a really cool dude to hang around with. Really funny, really easy guy," Antonelli responded when asked by Crash.net about the advice Rossi has given him.

“He's been giving me advice. Definitely one of them is taking time for myself. He was telling me if I say no sometimes it's not a problem because at the end of the day there's so much going on that I have to really prioritise.

“Of course there are activities that are really important to do, but when I can I really need to prioritise time for myself. At the end, I'm the one who is going on track, I'm the one who is driving and I need to feel relaxed, happy and I need to feel that I have good energy.

“That is one of the main bits of advice he has given me, because he's been through it many, many times. What he has done in the sport is amazing. Definitely he has a lot of experiences where he had to say no.

"That's one of the main pieces of advice which is take [time for myself] when I can and take care of myself, because it's really important.”

Antonelli endured a difficult home race at Imola, qualifying 13th before retiring on a weekend he was swarmed by family and friends, including classmates who he invited along to the event.

He admitted after the race that he “didn’t manage the energy that well”, but Rossi’s advice has helped influenced a change in approach.

Antonelli also revealed he plans to go to the San Marino MotoGP at Misano, which takes place one week after the F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

"In the summer break definitely, not only with Vale, but also with all of the other riders,” Antonelli added of his plans to visit the MotoGP paddock.

“I’m lucky to have a good relationship with all of them.”