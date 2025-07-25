MotoGP circuit in use as evacuation site amid Thailand/Cambodia border fighting

Thailand and Cambodia involved in border dispute

Chang International Circuit
Chang International Circuit
© Crash

The Chang International Circuit, which hosts MotoGP’s Thailand Grand Prix, is being used as an evacuation point for people affected by fighting amid a border dispute with Cambodia.

Deadly fighting erupted earlier this week between Thai and neighbouring Cambodian military forces as tensions continued to escalate following the death of a soldier from the latter nation after a crossborder exchange of gunfire in May.

Clashes broke out again on Thursday 24 July along a disputed area around an ancient temple, with artillery fire taking place for consecutive days into Friday.

At least 15 civilians have been killed, the majority on the Thai side of the border - according to the Bangkok Post - since fighting began.

The four provinces in Thailand most affected are Si Sa Ket, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani and Buri Ram, all of which are near to the Cambodian border.

Buriram is where the Chang International Circuit is situated, which has hosted MotoGP since 2018.

The circuit announced on Thursday that had received more than 8000 villagers from nearby districts as part of the evacuation plan put in place because of the fighting.

A brief statement from the circuit read: “More than 8000 villagers from four sub-districts in Ban Kruat District, Buriram Province, have gradually proceeded according to the evacuation plan to the Change International Circuit to ensure safety and for the relevant agencies to help and take care of those affected according to the plan to protect the back area.

“We hope that this critical situation will pass quickly.”

MotoGP has made no official comment on the situation in Thailand, and released its 2026 calendar on Thursday which featured the country as the opening round again.

That is due to take place on 1 March next year.

The Prime Minister of Thailand told the country on Friday that he did not anticipate the border dispute to escalate into a full-scale conflict between his nation and Cambodia.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

