Charles Leclerc explains why beating Lewis Hamilton is “not his target” in F1 2025

Charles Leclerc doesn't derive any satisfaction from outperforming Lewis Hamilton this year.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
© XPB Images

Charles Leclerc says he is not “interested” in beating new teammate Lewis Hamilton this season, as his main focus remains on helping Ferrari return to the forefront of Formula 1.

Hamilton’s high-profile move to Ferrari has created one of the most exciting driver pairings in F1, pitting the seven-time world champion against Leclerc, the driver long seen as the Scuderia’s best hope for a future title.

So far, Hamilton has had difficulties adapting to the SF-25, with a sprint win in China the only highlight of an otherwise tricky first half of the season.

Leclerc too has struggled with Ferrari’s 2025 F1 car at times this year, but has managed to override its problems to deliver four podiums so far, including a second-place finish at his home grand prix in Monaco.

At the halfway point of the campaign, Leclerc sits fifth in the championship on 119 points, 16 clear of Hamilton in sixth position.

However, with Ferrari still not in a position to contend for victories, Leclerc downplayed the significance of having the upper hand over his teammate.

“It's something that really is in the background for now,” he said. “You're always looking at it in one way or another, but when you are fighting for fourth-fifth-sixth, it's not really something that interests me that much. 

“Of course, when we'll start to fight for wins, then you look at those things a lot closer, but it's not really been part of my thought process for now. 

“I was just here to try and learn as much as possible from Lewis of what I could learn, what could benefit me as a driver, and then focus on myself with the target of doing the best possible job, which means beating Lewis but not only [him]. 

“The main target of the team and my main target at the moment is to bring Ferrari back to the top. Lewis is not my target at the moment because we're not fighting for very interesting positions.”

At the pre-Belgian Grand Prix press conference, Hamilton revealed that he had sent multiple documents to Ferrari outlining the changes he believes are needed to turn the team into a title contender.

Leclerc said both he and Hamilton have been working together to get Ferrari back to winning ways in F1.

“At the end of the day, we are both pushing to try and make Ferrari better,” he said. “He's preparing his points, I'm preparing my points.

“We are doing big meetings and then we speak about those points that we want to improve. So of course we are aligned with everything together with the team and everybody is pushing in the same direction, so that there's no stress whatsoever.”

Leclerc said that Hamilton brings a fresh perspective to Ferrari after his long 11-year stint at Mercedes, but revealed that the idea of compiling documents to highlight areas for improvement was nothing near at Ferrari.

He suggested that the attention around Hamilton’s recent comments was more about the timing of his remarks than any major shift within the team.

“It's always interesting to have a [new] person and in that case Lewis coming from a very different culture, from a very different team, from working with Mercedes for so many years and to point out a few of the things.

“I don't think that this is very different to the teammates I've had in my career in a way that we are all here to make the team better and we are all doing these kinds of documents in order to point out those points. So on that [front], there's nothing different.

“However, obviously it's a unique point of view and Lewis had an incredible career. So, these are things that we are looking at closely, but it didn't only start now. 

“It starts from the first race where you have the first points, where things are different and you've got to get used to all the things that you want to change.

“This is part of the process so I don't think there's anything standing out now. Maybe it's the first time he said it, so that's why it makes such a reaction but it's, it's nothing it's nothing particular to this moment.”

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton "didn't hit it off" with Christian Horner but praises Red Bull legacy
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Christian Horner
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega gap to Toprak Razgatlioglu in WorldSBK title fight is “nothing”
5h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda reveals "nice" Christian Horner message after shock F1 exit
5h ago
Yuki Tsunoda
F1 Feature
What we learned as Max Verstappen addressed Christian Horner sack and future
5h ago
Verstappen faces the media
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista at Hungarian WorldSBK with “no expectations” but “a lot of confidence”
5h ago
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 UK WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Dorna boss brands 2026 MotoGP calendar ‘one of the better ones in recent years’
5h ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Czech Grand Prix
F1 News
Charles Leclerc explains why beating Lewis Hamilton is “not his target” in F1 2025
6h ago
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
WSBK News
Alex Lowes fit for Hungarian WorldSBK return after Donington injury
6h ago
Alex Lowes, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
George Russell at “ease” over Mercedes F1 future despite “no contract on the table”
6h ago
George Russell
F1 News
2026 Formula 1 cars will “occupy a lot of brain space while driving”
6h ago
F1 2026 car render