Lewis Hamilton "didn't hit it off" with Christian Horner but praises Red Bull legacy

“To see his progression, it was remarkable what he did with the team. To run an organisation that big and that well takes heart and skill, that’s what he brought to the team.”

Lewis Hamilton and Christian Horner
Lewis Hamilton reflected on Christian Horner’s high-profile exit from Red Bull, revealing that the pair “didn’t hit it off” when they first met, but he acknowledged his “remarkable” contribution to F1.

During the two-week gap between the British and Belgian Grands Prix, Red Bull announced they had parted ways with Horner.

Horner had been the Red Bull team principal since their inception back in 2005.

The Briton oversaw title wins with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, becoming one of F1’s most successful team principals.

However, things have turned sour for Horner in the past 12 months.

A scandal around Horner’s alleged inappropriate behaviour rocked the team.

It coincided with the departures of Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley.

Red Bull’s on-track form also suffered, even though Verstappen won the 2024 F1 drivers’ title.

Red Bull’s lacklustre performances continued into this year, while Horner was also criticised for his handling of Sergio Perez.

Perez was dropped for Liam Lawson at the end of last year despite being given a new contract earlier in the season.

Hamilton reflects on Horner exit

Since being in F1, Hamilton has often been one of Red Bull’s main rivals.

This was the case against Vettel in the early 2010s.

More memorably, Hamilton was embroiled in a titanic scrap with Verstappen and Red Bull in 2021.

When asked about Horner’s departure in the FIA press conference in Belgium on Wednesday, Hamilton admitted “we didn’t hit it off” when they first met in 2005.

However, the seven-time world champion praised Horner’s contribution and legacy.

“It doesn’t change anything in my life,” Hamilton initially said when asked about Horner. “It’s been incredible to see the progress [at Red Bull].

“I sat with Christian back in 2005, sat in his office looking to go into GP2, he was at Arden or something. I wouldn’t say we hit it off from the get-go!

“To see his progression, it was remarkable what he did with the team. To run an organisation that big and that well takes heart and skill, that’s what he brought to the team.

“I wish him all the best.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Lewis Hamilton "didn't hit it off" with Christian Horner but praises Red Bull legacy
2h ago
