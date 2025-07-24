George Russell says he is at “ease” with his Mercedes F1 future despite confirming that there is currently “no contract on the table” ahead of the summer break.

Like Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli, Russell is out of contract at the end of the 2025 F1 season.

This is despite Russell arguably being the standout performer on the grid this season, alongside Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Mercedes have reportedly held talks with the Verstappen camp this year.

However, Toto Wolff appeared to rule out signing Verstappen for 2026, insisting Russell and Antonelli are his priority.

Unsurprisingly, Russell’s unresolved future was the major talking point on media day at the Belgian GP.

“Yeah, I think it is my best season, but probably because this is probably the best car that I’ve had in Formula One as well, so you’re always dependent on that. I’m not that frustrated about my future. I’m not really thinking about it anymore, because I know it all comes down to performance and results,” Russell told media, including Crash.net at Spa-Francorchamps.

“That’s always the case. That’s the good thing about a sport like Formula One, so yeah, everything will work itself out in due course.”

Russell conceded that hype around Mercedes’ driver line-up has been greater externally than internally within the team.

He added: “I mean, the conversations have been ongoing, but not sort of directly with me as such. There’s a lot more hype around it externally than there is internally. The truth is I’m not even... I think about it on a Thursday, because you guys asked me the question, but these past few months have sort of allowed me to think how

“I feel about a scenario like this, and you can choose to stress about it, you can choose to try and secure your future, or you can choose not to worry about it and focus on the things such as performance, which secures your future for you. So right now, my view, these two weeks off have been great to reset sort of psychologically and mentally.

“I feel happier probably now than I was in the months gone by, and at peace with everything that’s going on. And I’m just thinking about race by race, and I’m in no rush to secure my future. It’ll be what it’ll be.”

“No contract on the table yet” - Russell

Russell had hoped to have his F1 future sorted before the summer break.

The former Williams driver admitted that no contract is on the table yet, but there’s “no rush” to get it signed.

“To be honest, the intention was always pre-summer break because that’s just people go to summer and you want to get something sorted,” Russell concluded.

“I mean, realistically, is that going to be the case? I don’t know. There is still no contract on the table so to have something done in the space of two weeks isn’t likely and it’s got to be, it’s got to work both ways and you need to talk about the finer details and Formula One’s evolving so much now.

“You need to go through everything with a fine-toothed comb to make sure it’s all okay. But as I said, there is no rush really from my side because ultimately Toto and the team will decide what they wish to do and I will be in a position of sort of reacting to what they wish to do. So, as I said, I’m just focusing on performance and everything else will sort itself out.”