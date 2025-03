2025 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

A total of eight manufacturers will compete in the Hypercar category, with newcomer Aston Martin joining last year's winner Ferrari, record-holder Porsche, WEC long-timer Toyota, General Motors brand Cadillac, 1999 winner BMW and French car makers Alpine and Peugeot.

A further 17 Oreca 07s will compete in the LMP2 class, while LMGT3 will feature a bumper grid of 24 cars.