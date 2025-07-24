Jonathan Rea identifies “brilliant” ex-rider member of Yamaha WorldSBK team

Eugene Laverty has been “a breath of fresh air” for Jonathan Rea in 2025.

Jonathan Rea, 2025 UK WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2025 UK WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Jonathan Rea’s second season at Yamaha in WorldSBK has seen him work with former rival Eugene Laverty, who the 119-time race winner describes as a “breath of fresh air”.

Laverty joined Yamaha for the 2025 WorldSBK season to replace Niccolo Canepa, now Yamaha Motor Europe’s Road Racing Sporting Manager, as the rider analyst for the factory team.

Still working with ex-World Supersport rider Fabien Foret this year, Laverty has effectively added to Rea’s rider coaching and analyst team, with the six-time World Superbike Champion being impressed with his countryman’s ability to convey information.

“Eugene’s [Laverty] been brilliant, to be honest,” said Jonathan Rea, speaking to Crash.net on Thursday at the UK WorldSBK at the beginning of July.

“We come from the same part of the world, we were very close when we first started racing – teammates back in 2003, 2004, 2005, I think.

“Super-good guy, but then of course we became rivals, which, obviously, [means] you’re never as close.

“But it’s been a breath of fresh air working with him because I work pretty much one-on-one with Fabien Foret as a coach, mentor, on the weekend – he helps with everything.

“But Eugene coming on as well, he’s very clever in how he puts information together to give you.

“He’s been there and done that at the highest level and won Superbike races, so I’ve really enjoyed him and he’s a massive asset to the team.”

Laverty: “Rewarding” to work with Rea

Laverty retired from racing at the end of the 2022 WorldSBK season and initially worked with the same Bonovo BMW team he raced for in his final year, something he described as “really strange”.

Moving to Yamaha for this year, the 13-time World Superbike race winner said that it has been “rewarding” to work with a rider like Rea.

“It’s been rewarding, I would say,” Eugene Laverty told Crash.net.

“Getting to work with a rider of the calibre of Johnny [Jonathan Rea] has been a pleasure. Also, the fact that last year was difficult for him.

“He’s my countryman as well, we’re both from Northern Ireland, so I put a lot of energy into trying to help him in whatever way I can.

“My input is going to be small, but I’m motivated to help him improve, and seeing how strong he was in winter testing was great.

“He was just so unfortunate to get that injury at the wrong time because I think he would’ve started the season so strong.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

