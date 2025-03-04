Wayne Taylor Cadillac among 21 Hypercars on Le Mans grid

Wayne Taylor Racing has officially received approval for its entry into the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours.

The four-time Daytona 24 Hours-winning squad will field a single, factory-backed Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh car in the 93rd running of the French endurance classic.

The news means that the General Motors brand will be represented by a total of four cars in the Hypercar class. The Wayne Taylor Caddy will be joined by a single entry from fellow IMSA regular Action Express Express as well as the two factory cars entered by Jota Sport in the full World Endurance Championship.

Wayne Taylor Racing has long held ambition of racing at Le Mans and its switch from Acura to Cadillac machinery over the winter was motivated by a desire to finally enter the famous endurance race at La Sarthe. Honda-owned Acura has so far been unwilling to take its LMDh car to Le Mans despite achieving plenty of success with the ARX-06 in IMSA in the last two seasons.

A total of 21 cars will race in the flagship class of Le Mans this year, down from 23 that featured on the 2024 grid.

Apart from Cadillac, Porsche will also have an expanded presence on the grid, having taken the invite it received following its championship success in IMSA’s GTP class last year.

The additional Porsche 963 will join the two full-season entries run by the factory Penske team in the WEC.

Porsche has named Nick Tandy and Felipe Nasr for its third entry into Le Mans, but is yet to announce who will partner the duo in the three-driver crew. Reigning Formula E champion Pascal Wehrlein is the favourite for the seat, with former Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel having not tested the Porsche LMDh in over a year.

Aston Martin will make its debut in Le Mans’ Hypercar class with a pair of Valkyrie LMH, while a number of other manufacturers that were present in 2024 will remain on the grid.

The list includes last year’s winner Ferrari, Toyota, BMW, Alpine and Peugeot. The only notable absentee is Lamborghini, which pulled out of the WEC after a single season to focus on its programme in the endurance leg of IMSA.

The LMP2 field comprises 17 entries, while LMGT3 features a bumper grid of 23 cars.

In total, 62 cars will take part in the 2025 edition of the world’s biggest sportscar race.

There are also six additional cars on the reserve list, including Proton Competition’s second Porsche 963.