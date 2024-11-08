Valentino Rossi to decide between WEC or GTWCE for 2025: “Now it’s more…”

Valentino Rossi is assessing his options for 2025 - WEC or GT World Challenge Europe.

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi has revealed he will commit to either the World Endurance Championship or GT World Challenge Europe for 2025 - not both.

Since retiring from motorcycle racing, Rossi has regularly competed in sportscars.

The Italian has raced in GT World Challenge Europe since 2022, but recently tested BMW’s hypercar for WEC.

Earlier this month, Rossi was in action at the Bahrain International Circuit, driving the BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh car.

It’s now clear that Rossi could make the full-time switch to WEC in 2025, with BMW pushing him in that direction.

As quoted by Sportscar365, the nine-time motorcycle champion admitted “it’s more important” for BMW that he races for them in WEC and that he has to choose between the two series.

Rossi also confirmed he won’t race in both.

“For them, it’s more important,” Rossi said. “I don’t decide yet because some things are better here some things are better there. Now, it’s more WEC.

“Anyway now in two or three weeks I will race in the GT World Challenge for the last race in Jeddah and after we will decide right after and we will let you know. Anyway, I will do one or the other one [and not both].”

It was a successful test in the BMW hypercar for the 45-year-old as he completed 69 laps in total.

His best time was second-best in terms of the rookies, just behind Ferrari’s Arthur Leclerc.

Rossi was buoyed by how the BMW hypercar handled and saw similarities to his time riding motorcycles.

“First of all, the line with the Hypercar is more similar to the motorcycle line because you stay on the track usually,” he added.

“Because with the GT for me at the beginning was very difficult, you have to cut everything. Cut outside, cut especially inside [the curbs]. So it’s another way to drive.

“This one is more similar to a bike. Also the speed is higher, but at the same time you have also more grip.

“So it’s very good and also it’s a real day of testing. I was alone in the car, I have all the guys with me, I have Rene Rast who gave me a lot of advice so I can improve during the day like this. It was good. I enjoyed.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
9h ago
Toto Wolff gives cold take on Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes exit: “Everyone has a shelf life”
Toto Wolff & Lewis Hamilton
Toto Wolff & Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
10h ago
Ducati sees “no problem” losing number one plate to Aprilia with Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
10h ago
Mercedes explain why they overruled George Russell with crucial pit call in Brazil
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
11h ago
Ralf Schumacher labels chances of Mick Schumacher ever returning to F1 as “unrealistic”
Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher
MotoGP
News
12h ago
Casey Stoner on Ducati’s 2024 title battle: ‘If they create a problem, it will backfire’
Casey Stoner, MotoGP
Casey Stoner, MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

More News

Le Mans
News
12h ago
Valentino Rossi to decide between WEC or GTWCE for 2025: “Now it’s more…”
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
MotoGP
News
13h ago
Aprilia heat mystery dates back to “nightmare” 2018 MotoGP test
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
13h ago
Franco Colapinto emerges as shock contender for F1 team that has announced 2025 line up
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
MotoGP
News
14h ago
How Pramac has prepared itself to win the 2024 MotoGP title
Gino Borsoi, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Malaysia MotoGP
Gino Borsoi, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Malaysia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
15h ago
Eddie Jordan: “Not a chance” Sergio Perez will be on 2025 F1 grid
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez