More details of Pecco Bagnaia's Brno MotoGP electrical issue emerge

Ducati engineer explains Bagnaia’s Brno issue

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Ducati has offered more details on the electrical issue that thwarted Pecco Bagnaia during last weekend’s MotoGP Czech Grand Prix sprint race.

The double world champion qualified on pole for last weekend’s 12th round of the 2025 season at Brno and was on course for at least a second-place finish in the sprint.

But on the fifth lap of 10, Pecco Bagnaia was seen slowing down to let other riders get ahead of him in response to warnings on his dashboard that his front tyre pressure was too low.

He eventually finished the sprint in seventh, but later noted that the warnings never went away and he was convinced he would receive a penalty.

Data analysis showed, however, that there was a problem with his bike’s electronics and this wrongly displayed a tyre warning message.

In the latest episode of Ducati’s ‘Inside’ series posted after the Czech Grand Prix, electronics engineer Gabriele Conti explains that the issues started on the way to the grid and the team’s fix created an unexpected new problem.

“It was an unlucky day,” he said.

“We had an electronic issue on the sighting lap.

“On the grid we tried to fix it. It was a little bit tricky, but anyway we managed the situation and we fixed it.

“But the first problem generated another problem that was impossible to recognise.

“So, we had a big issue during the sprint race. It’s a matter of wrong message.

“So, for sure it was very confusing for Pecco. It was impossible to manage.

“We are sad for this. But anyway, the performance was good, so [it was] our fault, I apologise to Pecco.”

Marc Marquez was also forced to drop back because of a tyre pressure warning, though his was legitimate and he was able manage the situation.

He won the sprint and was cleared of any wrongdoing after the chequered flag when an initial investigation was wrongly triggered by a problem with race direction’s tyre pressure monitoring system.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

