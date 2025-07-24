Fred Vasseur tipped for Ferrari F1 contract extension amid stability push

Frederic Vasseur could be set for a new Ferrari deal

Fred Vasseur
Fred Vasseur

Ralf Schumacher believes Ferrari will give Frederic Vasseur an F1 contract extension.

Earlier this season, reports emerged that Vasseur was under pressure to keep his job as Ferrari team principal.

Ferrari have disappointed so far in F1 2025, failing to register a victory in the opening 12 races.

The SF-25 challenger hasn’t lived up to expectations, with the car being unable to run in its optimal window due to various limitations.

This weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix is important for Ferrari, as they introduce a revised rear suspension.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc tested the upgrade during the two-week gap between Silverstone and Spa at Mugello.

While Leclerc wasn’t immediately sure the upgrade was an improvement, it’s expected to improve Ferrari’s chances in the second half of the season.

Ferrari expected to retain Vasseur

Vasseur’s current Ferrari deal runs out at the end of the 2025 F1 season.

The team’s poor form led to intense speculation that he could be replaced by  Ferrari’s successful WEC boss Antonello Coletta.

Vasseur has received the backing of Leclerc and Hamilton.

Hamilton revealed that Vasseur was a major reason for joining the team in the first place.

Schumacher believes negotiations are now taking place between Ferrari and Vasseur over a contract extension.

It would end any specualtion possibly linking Christian Horner to a move to Maranello.

“Thankfully, we’re hearing that they are getting closer to Fred Vasseur again and are conducting contract negotiations,” Schumacher told Sky Germany’s Backstage Boxengasse.

“An extension would be extremely important to ensure stability within the team. And the drivers are behind him, too. That’s great to hear.”

Ferrari currently sit second in the 2025 F1 drivers’ standings.

Leclerc has scored all four of Ferrari’s podiums so far this season.

An upgrade introduced at the Austrian Grand Prix centred around the floor has taken them a step forward.

Ferrari were the second-fastest team at the Red Bull Ring.

Hamilton was in the fight for pole position at Silverstone, but made a mistake on his final run in Q3.

Ferrari struggled on race day with the SF-25 not suited to the wet conditions. 

Connor McDonagh

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

