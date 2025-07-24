2025 BSB dominance “unbelievable” for Bradley Ray ahead of Brands Hatch return

Bradley Ray enters the fifth round of the 2025 BSB season with a 52-point championship lead.

Bradley Ray, 2025 Knockhill BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photgraphy.
Bradley Ray, 2025 Knockhill BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photgraphy.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Bradley Ray returns to Brands Hatch for the first time since he was crowned British Superbike Champion in 2022 for this weekend’s fifth round of the 2025 season after an “unbelievable” start to the year.

Ray has won nine of the 11 races so far in 2025, beaten only by Leon Haslam in Race 2 at Oulton Park and by Rory Skinner in Race 3 at Knockhill.

The Kent-based rider now enters his first of two home rounds at Brands Hatch, somewhere he says he had “missed” during his time in World Superbike.

“I’m really looking forward to Brands Hatch,” Ray told BritishSuperbike.com.

“It’s my home round and I enjoy the circuit and the crowd is always so good there.

“I missed the circuit a lot while away in World Superbikes and I’m really excited to return.

“Historically, the Yamaha R1 has performed well there, so we’re hopeful for another positive weekend.”

Reflecting on his start to the BSB season, which sees him enter round five with a 52-point lead over Kyle Ryde, Ray said it’s been “unbelievable” but indicated he’s still focused long-term as far as the 2025 championship goes.

“It’s been unbelievable start to 2025, but we have to keep our feet on the ground and keep working the way we are to always try and improve,” he said.

“I just want to carry on the work we are going as a team and maximise every session and every race.

“It will be important to get as much information for when we come back at the last round. I’m ready to fight and give it my all as always.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
Alex Lowes fit for Hungarian WorldSBK return after Donington injury
5m ago
Alex Lowes, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
George Russell at “ease” over Mercedes F1 future despite “no contract on the table”
22m ago
George Russell
F1 News
2026 Formula 1 cars will “occupy a lot of brain space while driving”
26m ago
F1 2026 car render
WSBK News
Hungarian WorldSBK track “like my style” - Toprak Razgatlioglu
29m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 UK WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
What would MotoGP 2025 look like without sprint races?
47m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP

More News

F1 News
Kimi Antonelli insists he’s “in a good position” amid uncertainty over Mercedes F1 future
50m ago
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton sent documents to Ferrari in “big push” for F1 title chase
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton warns Ferrari suspension upgrade unlikely to be optimised at Belgian GP
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Full 2026 MotoGP calendar: Dates of every race
1h ago
MotoGP 2025
MotoGP News
MotoGP unveils reshuffled 2026 MotoGP calendar for final 1000cc season
2h ago
MotoGP 2025