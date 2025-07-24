Bradley Ray returns to Brands Hatch for the first time since he was crowned British Superbike Champion in 2022 for this weekend’s fifth round of the 2025 season after an “unbelievable” start to the year.

Ray has won nine of the 11 races so far in 2025, beaten only by Leon Haslam in Race 2 at Oulton Park and by Rory Skinner in Race 3 at Knockhill.

The Kent-based rider now enters his first of two home rounds at Brands Hatch, somewhere he says he had “missed” during his time in World Superbike.

“I’m really looking forward to Brands Hatch,” Ray told BritishSuperbike.com.

“It’s my home round and I enjoy the circuit and the crowd is always so good there.

“I missed the circuit a lot while away in World Superbikes and I’m really excited to return.

“Historically, the Yamaha R1 has performed well there, so we’re hopeful for another positive weekend.”

Reflecting on his start to the BSB season, which sees him enter round five with a 52-point lead over Kyle Ryde, Ray said it’s been “unbelievable” but indicated he’s still focused long-term as far as the 2025 championship goes.

“It’s been unbelievable start to 2025, but we have to keep our feet on the ground and keep working the way we are to always try and improve,” he said.

“I just want to carry on the work we are going as a team and maximise every session and every race.

“It will be important to get as much information for when we come back at the last round. I’m ready to fight and give it my all as always.”