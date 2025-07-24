The gap at the top of the WorldSBK riders’ standings is “nothing” ahead of round eight, says Nicolo Bulega.

The Italian is four points adrift of Toprak Razgatlioglu entering this weekend’s Hungarian Round at Balaton Park.

It’s the first time he’s entered a race this season with a points deficit, having led since the first race in Australia, but the Italian says this doesn’t mean he will alter his approach to the weekend.

“Honestly, four points are nothing,” Nicolo Bulega told WorldSBK.com on Thursday at Balaton.

“We are almost the same, so I will try to do my best like always.

“My approach doesn’t change: I will try to make my best and then we will see.”

The Italian added that he was pleased to be riding again so soon after the Donington World Superbike race, before which there was a one-month gap after the Emilia-Romagna Round.

“I feel good,” Bulega said.

“One week of rest is better than one month, so for me it’s good to come back to riding bikes after only one week, so I’m happy.

“We know this track because almost one month ago we come here to test with our street bikes, but with the Superbike it can be a bit different so we will see.”

Bulega was also torn on whether the track will suit him and Ducati or not.

“Honestly, I don’t know because some corners maybe yes, but some corners maybe no,” he said.

“So, we will see.

“But, in Cremona, on-paper it was not our track and I won three races so I don’t want to think too much about this.

“We will see after the first day.”

Finally, Bulega was asked if it is important to him to win the 1,000th WorldSBK race, which will be the Superpole Race on Sunday morning.

“Also 999 would be good, so I will try to win,” he said.

“The important thing is not which race but the important is to win. So, I will try to win also the race before the 1,000th.”